Get This Acer Nitro 1440p Gaming Monitor for its Lowest Ever Price

When it comes to finding a good gaming monitor deal, it can be hard to strike the right balance between resolution, refresh rate and price.

Acer’s Nitro XZ272U handily delivers on all fronts with a QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, while keeping a reasonable price that is made even better with this $60 discount. You can pick one up now for its lowest ever price of $269.

Acer Nitro XZ272U: was $329, now $269 at Newegg

This 27-inch VA panel sports a 1440p resolution with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, alongside HDR, adaptive sync and a slick 1500R curve for immersive gaming.View Deal

The 1500R curve of this 27-inch panel brings your peripheral vision into the 16:9 cinematic gaming experience. Of course, the star of the show here is that pairing of 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, but it’s worth highlighting the vivid 130% sRGB color gamut and HDR for a deep and colorful picture at all times.

Alongside this are other gaming enthusiast essentials like AMD FreeSync, HDMI and DisplayPort connections and display utility software for customizing your image without fiddling with buttons.

And, of course, ergonomics have been kept in mind with VESA-compatible mounting and plenty of height and angle adjustability on its stand.

Plus, with blue light shielding technology, your eyes are protected from unnecessary strain over longer sessions.