Alienware's RTX 3080-Equipped Aurora R12 Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever

RTX 3080 gaming PC deals are rare, but when they happen, they don’t stick around for long! Dell has just dropped such a deal, so if you’ve been looking for a powerhouse of a setup, now’s a good time to buy.
At Dell, the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel Core i7 is down to $2,155.99 — a $334 price cut.
Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.View Deal
While we haven’t gone hands-on with this specific model, we did review the Alienware Aurora R11, which shares a lot of similarities both in design and functionality.
From the modern, stylish chassis that is easy to open, to the minimal bloatware and strong gaming performance, there’s a lot to love here.
Plus, the liquid cooling on the CPU keeps things running at an optimal temperature. So, if you’re on the lookout to level up your home gaming rig, this is a great choice.
"From the modern, stylish chassis that is easy to open, to the minimal bloatware and strong gaming performance, there’s a lot to love here. " The latest Alienware systems are universally panned as possibly the worst prebuilds you can buy. I know Tom's is getting a fat kickback here, but this one just got to me for whatever reason. Calling these Alienwares anything but junk is just too dishonest. The weird edgelord cases with swing-out power supplies are basically an oven designed to shorten your parts' life. While this is an intel-based system, Dell recently was caught basically welding a metal hockey puck to the bottom of coolers because they could not be bothered to buy coolers that actually properly mounted to their motherboards. TLDR LOW build quality is the reason why Alienware systems SCREAM loud noises constantly.