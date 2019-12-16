Six-Core Savings: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU Falls to $119

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're building a budget or mid-range gaming PC, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X is a good choice. This processor features 6 cores and 12 threads, along with a boost clock speed of 4.1 GHz to go with its 3.6 GHz base speed. And right now, as part of the holiday tech deal season, B&H has the Ryzen 5 2600X for just $119. You also get a Wraith Spire cooler in the box.

This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the Ryzen 5 2600X, when it dipped down to the same $119 on Cyber Monday. There is one small caveat: the product won't arrive until after Christmas.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X - was $150, now $119 with free cooler @ B&H

This CPU is now at it lowest price ever, offering 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a clock speed of 3.6 GHz or 4.1 GHz with turbo. It had an MSRP of $230 when we reviewed it in April 2018. View Deal