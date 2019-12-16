Six-Core Savings: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU Falls to $119

If you're building a budget or mid-range gaming PC, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X is a good choice. This processor features 6 cores and 12 threads, along with a boost clock speed of 4.1 GHz to go with its 3.6 GHz base speed. And right now, as part of the holiday tech deal season, B&H has the Ryzen 5 2600X for just $119. You also get a Wraith Spire cooler in the box.
This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the Ryzen 5 2600X, when it dipped down to the same $119 on Cyber Monday. There is one small caveat: the product won't arrive until after Christmas.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X - was $150, now $119 with free cooler @ B&H
This CPU is now at it lowest price ever, offering 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a clock speed of 3.6 GHz or 4.1 GHz with turbo. It had an MSRP of $230 when we reviewed it in April 2018. View Deal
Although this is a last-gen CPU, there are still benefits to reap. In our AMD Ryzen 5 2600X review, we appreciated its memory and cache performance. If you’re looking to upgrade from a 1st-gen Ryzen, you can expect better boost clock speeds and lower cache and memory latencies, which all lead to gaming performance improvements. Meanwhile, the 12 threads will come in handy during typical productivity tasks.