Anker's 26,800 mAh Laptop Power Bank Now $67

If you have a laptop that can charge over USB Type-C, there's an entire ecosystem of third-party devices that can juice your PC. Anker, one of the best-known brands in the charging space, has a compelling holiday tech deal on a great laptop power solution.



Right now, you can get the PowerCore+ 26800 PD, which has both a 26,800 mAh battery that can charge a laptop and a 30-watt wall charger, for just $67 on Amazon. That's a huge price drop from its original price of $129.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD: was $129 now $67

This package includes both a 26,800 mAh battery that can charge USB-C powered notebooks, along with a single USB Type-C, 30-watt wall charger. The battery offers two USB Type-A ports for charging mobile devices and one Type-C port for juicing your laptop.View Deal

If you're buying a holiday gift for someone who owns a USB-C-powered laptop, the PowerCore+ 26800 PD is a great choice. Chances are that your giftee doesn't already own laptop power bank, but it comes in really handy when you're on long trips.

This battery should give another several hours of endurance to laptops such as a ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Dell XPS 13 or MacBook (non-Pro). The 30-watt charger can juice a laptop when the laptop is off or asleep, but it may not be adequate for actually using some of these devices, which typically ship with 45 or 60-watt chargers.