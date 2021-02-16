Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 2060 now $300 off at Microsoft

As the best gaming laptops make the jump to RTX 30 series graphics, now makes for a great time to shop for oldie but goodie alternatives, where the new technology means big price drops.

For a limited time at Microsoft, you can get a specced-out Asus ROG Strix G15 with RTX 2060 graphics and 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $999, which is a huge $300 off.

Asus ROG Strix G15: was $1,299, now $999 @ Microsoft

This powerful configuration of the Asus ROG Strix G15 offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H clocked at 2.2GHz, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. In line with the Strix's esports branding, there's also a 15.6-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Living up to the Strix name, this is a seriously capable machine that will handle graphically intense single player titles and also push out plenty of frames for those competitive games. Which means it also packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood is a pairing of 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. There's also 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and games load in a snap thanks to the 512GB SSD.

This machine will also fit into your desk setup well, since it packs all the I/O you need, including HDMI, gigabit ethernet and plenty of USB ports.

