Asus Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor Drops to $600

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ ultrawide curved gaming monitor is now on sale for $599.99 on Newegg. That’s $150, or 20%, off its typical $749.99 asking price.

In our Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ review in 2018, we praised the monitor's high contrast and the reference-level color accuracy achievable with calibration. One of our biggest concerns was its price, but those concerns are addressed with this great discount.

Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ: was $750, now $600 @ Newegg

The 35-inch XG35VQ displays at an ultrawide 3440 x 1440 resolution and has a refresh rate of 100 Hz. You won’t get HDR, but this monitor otherwise hits above the standard in most areas.

Ultrawide monitors and high refresh rate monitors can make for some of the best gaming monitors, thanks to their enhanced field of view and higher frame rates. While the curved form factor may not be for everyone, in our testing we found that the XG35VQ's 18000R curve added immersion to gaming without distorting spreadsheets or word processors. Meanwhile, a 1ms response time helped reduce input lag, while AMD FreeSync fought screen tearing.