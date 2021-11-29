Best Crucial Cyber Monday SSD Deals 2021: Storage Starting at $35

Whether it's to load games quickly or to transfer lots of data without waiting forever, getting a good SSD for your system is crucial. So much so that there's actually a popular SSD company out there named Crucial. It's a well-known brand, with plenty of entries in our best SSDs list, and it also has a lot of products on sale this Cyber Monday.

No matter if you need a speedy M.2 SSD, a more inexpensive SATA drive for mass storage or an easy-to-move portable drive, Crucial has you covered.

Below, we've listed the best Cyber Monday deals on Crucial SSDs that are available from major retailers such as Amazon and Newegg. We're also tracking the best monitor deals, best CPU deals, best gaming laptop deals, best 3D printer deals, best Raspberry Pi deals and the Best PC hardware deals overall.

Crucial SSD Deals: What to Look For

2.5-inch or M.2: Most internal SSDs come in either a 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks, are faster and plug into dedicated M.2 ports.

SATA or NVMe: SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). However, you need to know which your PC supports. All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface.

Capacity: 1TB seems to be the sweet spot for price and performance, with decent NVMe drives going of around $100 or less and high-performance ones in the sub $150 range. You can save money with a 512GB drive or, for an older PC with limited needs, a 256GB unit can be extremely cheap. Alternately, you can buy a smaller M.2 SSD for programs that need to load quickly and a larger HDD or SATA drive for mass storage.

Cyber Monday SSD Deal Tips

Each SSD deal listed below was individually verified to ensure value. But don't just take our word for it - there are tools you can use to improve your research game.

We recommend using third-party applications to help research price history and compare SSD prices between vendors. Google Shopping and PCPartPicker provide useful comparison data, while CamelCamelCamel is ideal for checking Amazon's price history. Using these websites will help make sure any deals you find are genuine.

Best Cyber Monday Crucial SSD Deals

Crucial P2 250GB: was $50, now $35 at Amazon Crucial P2 250GB: was $50, now $35 at Amazon This is an inexpensive NVMe M.2 drive that currently starts at just $35 for 250GB of storage and maintains 2400MB/s read speeds and 1900 MB/s write speeds.

Crucial P2 500GB: was $59, now $45 at Amazon Crucial P2 500GB: was $59, now $45 at Amazon The 500GB version of the P2 is a larger NVMe M.2 drive that is also on sale and still maintains 2400MB/s read speeds and 1900 MB/s write speeds.

Crucial P2 1TB: was $109, now $83 at Amazon Crucial P2 1TB: was $109, now $83 at Amazon The 1TB version of the P2 is the largest size of this NVMe M.2 drive that's on sale and still maintains 2400MB/s read speeds and 1900 MB/s write speeds.

Crucial P5 Plus 500B: was $107, now $84 at Amazon Crucial P5 Plus 500B: was $107, now $84 at Amazon The P5 Plus is one of our favorite NVMe M.2 SSDs from Crucial, and boasts faster speeds than the P2. This version is 500GB and boasts sequential read speeds up to 6600 MB/S.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB: was $179, now $144 at Amazon Crucial P5 Plus 1TB: was $179, now $144 at Amazon The P5 Plus is one of our favorite NVMe M.2 SSDs from Crucial, and boasts faster speeds than the P2. This version is 1TB and boasts sequential read speeds up to 6600 MB/S.

Crucial MX500 SATA Drive 500GB: was $59, now $52 at Amazon Crucial MX500 SATA Drive 500GB: was $59, now $52 at Amazon This SATA drive from Crucial can hold a lot of data more cheaply than M.2 drives, although it loads data more slowly. This version holds 500GB and claims read/write speeds of 560 MB/s and 510 MB/s, respectively.

Crucial MX500 SATA Drive 1TB: was $99, now $84 at Amazon Crucial MX500 SATA Drive 1TB: was $99, now $84 at Amazon This SATA drive from Crucial can hold a lot of data more cheaply than M.2 drives, although it loads data more slowly. This version holds 1TB and claims read/write speeds of 560 MB/s and 510 MB/s, respectively.

Crucial BX500 SATA Drive 2TB: was $189, now $179 at Amazon Crucial BX500 SATA Drive 2TB: was $189, now $179 at Amazon For even larger SATA storage, get this 2TB drive that boasts read speeds of 540 MB/s and write speeds of 500 MB/s.

Crucial X6 External Drive 1TB: was $139, now $79 at Amazon Crucial X6 External Drive 1TB: was $139, now $79 at Amazon For mass data storage on the go, get this 1TB external drive that connects over USB-C. It boasts read speeds up to 540 MB/s.

Crucial X8 External Drive 1TB: was $130, now $99 at Amazon Crucial X8 External Drive 1TB: was $130, now $99 at Amazon A speedier external SSD that connects over USB 3.2 and has read speeds up to 1050 MB/s. Also claims to be drop proof up to 7ft.

You can find even more savings at our best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday keyboard deals, best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals and the best Cyber Monday PC hardware deals overall. Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals, best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals and best Cyber Monday robot deals. If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.