GPU Prices Plunge: The Best GTX 1080 Deals for August 2018

In the market for a new video card? With Nvidia's new RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti due out next month and the RTX 2070 coming in October, the prices on the current-gen 10-series cards are already dropping like a rock. And we expect even more discounts as we move closer to launch.

As an example of how quickly prices are dropping, earlier this month Amazon had the Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11G for around $869. After the news broke of Nvidia's new cards, the price plummeted to $679. Currently, it's selling for $649.99.

Other notable deals on both GTX 1070 and 1080 cards include:

While not a card per se, Amazon also has the EVGA PowerLink on sale for $4.99 ($25 off). The PowerLink offers cable management for a variety of EVGA GTX 1060 through GTX 1080 cards.