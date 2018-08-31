GPU Prices Plunge: The Best GTX 1080 Deals for August 2018

In the market for a new video card? With Nvidia's new RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti due out next month and the RTX 2070 coming in October, the prices on the current-gen 10-series cards are already dropping like a rock. And we expect even more discounts as we move closer to launch.
As an example of how quickly prices are dropping, earlier this month Amazon had the Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11G for around $869. After the news broke of Nvidia's new cards, the price plummeted to $679. Currently, it's selling for $649.99.
Other notable deals on both GTX 1070 and 1080 cards include:
- MSI GTX 1080 8GB Video Card for $479.99 ($110 off) [NEW]
- EVGA GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Video Card for $429.99 ($140 off) [NEW]
- Zotac GTX 1080 8GB AMP Edition for $469.99 ($180 off) [NEW]
- EVGA GTX 1070 SC Gaming 8GB Video Card for $389.99 ($110 off) [NEW]
- Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11G for $649.99 ($190 off)
- Zotac GTX 1070 Mini 8GB Compact Card for $399.99 ($90 off)
- Zotac GTX 1080 Mini 8GB Compact Card for $449.99 ($160 off)
- Gigabyte GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G for $479.99 ($70 off)
While not a card per se, Amazon also has the EVGA PowerLink on sale for $4.99 ($25 off). The PowerLink offers cable management for a variety of EVGA GTX 1060 through GTX 1080 cards.
1) A huge artificial price bubble from crypto that has burst
2) A large inventory of cards that weren't moving due to said bubble
3) A new model that depresses value of the old
4) An inventory of used cards being dumped by miners
This might be the best time to upgrade, given price and value.
Agreed. I have a Radeon 390 and a 1440p monitor. I can run most 1440p games at high or better quality, though I'm sure my framerate drops at bit at some points. But given that I don't intend to go to a 4K monitor in the near future, I'm tempted to grab a GTX 1080 (or Ti with more price drop). Should ensure my 1440p games stay smooth and at ultra settings.
I am a bit curious about the 2060. Don't think I'll go for a 2070 if they don't drop below $500. But if a 2060 comes close to a 1080 for my 1440p games, maybe that's the way to go. Not in a rush because my Radeon 390 is still pretty solid. Then again, my current favorite games are Tomb Raider, so getting the RTX benefit on the new one is appealing.
Thoughts on the secondary market? Best places to go? I know some people refuse to touch eBay, and some like Amazon.
I don't think it hurts to wait a bit, until the 2070s come out. I seriously doubt the 1070s will get more expensive. If you don't need it right now, no harm in waiting. Maybe you'd even prefer a 2060 depending on price and performance.
Theyre back to normal again , which always happens when amazon suddenly sell a fair bit of warehouse stock.
Well, as of yesterday there was an Ebay for the EVGA GTX 1080 for $399 shipped. It is sold out. I would recommend your doing a web search of "best graphics card deals this week" and click what should be the top or second result. That mag auto hunts and lists good deals. They had the 1070 for even $30 less than that, might still be in stock.
Decent spec starting point for 1060 is still 280-ish