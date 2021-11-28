The Best PCIe 4.0 SSD On The Market Hits a Record Low

When you have a conversation about the best SSDs on the market, Samsung's name is the first one that comes up. The Samsung 980 Pro is currently the best overall M.2 SSD that money can buy. While the PCIe 4.0 drive typically retails for $429.99, Newegg has put it up for $279.99 after using the promotion code BFFRDY73 at checkout.

Checking in at 2TB, the Samsung 980 Pro doesn't compromise capacity for performance. You're getting the best performance that a PCIe 4.0 SSD has to offer with considerable storage room. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB has no problem hitting sequential read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s, respectively. The random performance on the Samsung 980 Pro is excellent as well. We're looking at peak random write and read numbers that escalate up to one million IOPS.

The Samsung 980 Pro comes in your standard M.2 2280 form factor so the drive will fit into any M.2 slot whether it's located on a desktop, laptop or PlayStation 5. In the case of Sony's console, you may have to pick up a third-party heatsink for the Samsung 980 Pro to maintain sustained speeds. Samsung also sells a PS5-tailored 980 Pro with a built-in heatsink, but we haven't been able to find it on sale yet.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $429, now $279 at Newegg with promo code BFFRDY73 Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $429, now $279 at Newegg with promo code BFFRDY73

Samsung's 980 Pro 2TB offers lightning-fast performance with a large storage capacity.

The only negative points we have about the Samsung 980 Pro are the SSD's endurance and price tag. The latter is no longer a concern since the PCIe 4.0 drive is at its all-time low.

Don't get us wrong, though. The endurance on the Samsung 980 isn't bad. It's just below average from what we expect from a premium Samsung drive. The 2TB version is rated for up to 1,200 TBW and comes with a limited five-year warranty. Nonetheless, the Samsung 980 Pro's endurance is more than plenty for the average consumer.

