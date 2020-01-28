Score Acer's Entry-Level Nitro 5 AMD Gaming Laptop for Only $460

(Image credit: Best Buy)

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop on a seriously tight budget, Acer's Nitro 5 in the entry-level AMD flavor is a good one to consider and seeing of the best tech deals. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 560M graphics card. These aren't the specs of the best gaming laptops, but they're certainly not shabby considering the price point. It's now down to just $460 at BestBuy.



Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $670, now $460 @ Best Buy

This is good fit for those seeking an entry-level gaming laptop. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, AMD Radeon RX 560M graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HHD. Those are good specs at this very low price, plus the RAM and storage are upgradeable.

After owning the laptop for a while, it's possible that you'll find yourself aching for something slightly zippier. But worry not. Standard, this Nitro 5 notebook comes with just 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, but you can upgrade it to add another 8GB of memory and install a SATA-based M.2 SSD (Acer says it won't support NVMe SSDs). Those two upgrades won't cost you much, and in the meantime, you can jump in on a gaming laptop without splurging on a more high-end configuration.

Other specifications include a 15.6-inch 1080p resolution display, 802.11ac Wi-Fi support and a backlit keyboard. The laptop measures 1.1 inches thick and weighs a hair under 6 pounds.