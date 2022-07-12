Dell’s 34-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low ($389) for Prime Day

The Dell S3422DWG is $40 cheaper than on Black Friday!

Dell S3422DWG
Dell’s 34-inch ultra-wide S3422DWG monitor (opens in new tab) was a good deal back during Black Friday, when it fell from its $509 original price, down to $429. But during Amazon’s Prime Day deal-stravaganza, it’s now $40 less and a new all-time low of $389. For that, you get a 3440 x 1440 panel VA panel for good contrast, with a 144 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support for smooth gaming performance.

Dell S3422DWG: was $509, now $389 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This nearly bezel-free 32-inch WQHD monitor from Dell rocks a 1800R curve, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync (opens in new tab) — producing a picture that is bright, fluid and immersive, without a single screen tear.

Combine this with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, an ergonomic stand with plenty of customization, and a bold, sleek design, and you've got a worthwhile monitor at this price point.

As usual for a Dell monitor, there’s a wide array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and USB 3.2 ports alongside a pretty comprehensive 3-year warranty and software package that helps you make the most of your monitor's features.

Of course, the party trick here is that 21:9 aspect ratio panel on an 1800R curve, which is great for gaming and productivity, too. Side-by-side multitasking is a cinch with this much horizontal space; the curve reduces eye strain, and it surrounds you with whatever game you're playing for the ultimate immersion.

We didn't get a chance to test the ‎S3422DWG, so it never had a chance to make our best gaming monitor list. But with its ample feature set and new low price, it would be a strong contender and a solid screen addition to any gaming rig. 

Matt Safford
After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.