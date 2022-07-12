Dell’s 34-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low ($389) for Prime Day

Dell’s 34-inch ultra-wide S3422DWG monitor (opens in new tab) was a good deal back during Black Friday, when it fell from its $509 original price, down to $429. But during Amazon’s Prime Day deal-stravaganza, it’s now $40 less and a new all-time low of $389. For that, you get a 3440 x 1440 panel VA panel for good contrast, with a 144 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support for smooth gaming performance.





Combine this with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, an ergonomic stand with plenty of customization, and a bold, sleek design, and you've got a worthwhile monitor at this price point.

As usual for a Dell monitor, there’s a wide array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and USB 3.2 ports alongside a pretty comprehensive 3-year warranty and software package that helps you make the most of your monitor's features.

Of course, the party trick here is that 21:9 aspect ratio panel on an 1800R curve, which is great for gaming and productivity, too. Side-by-side multitasking is a cinch with this much horizontal space; the curve reduces eye strain, and it surrounds you with whatever game you're playing for the ultimate immersion.



We didn't get a chance to test the ‎S3422DWG, so it never had a chance to make our best gaming monitor list. But with its ample feature set and new low price, it would be a strong contender and a solid screen addition to any gaming rig.

