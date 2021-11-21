Dell XPS 13 Deal: Core i5 Base Model Now Just $636

One of the best ultrabooks for several years now, the Dell XPS 13 boasts an extremely bright display, premium build quality and epic battery life of more than 11 hours. Normally, you'd expect to pay close to $1,000 to get even a basic configuration of this laptop, but right now Dell has the latest-gen XPS 13 with Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $636.

According to Dell, the recommended price for this basic configuration is $949 which puts the total savings around $300. It’s worth noting that the price for this machine has raised and lowered within a $15 range within the last few hours. This is a volatile deal and it’s not clear for how long it will be made available.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i5, 8GB / 256GB): was $949, now $636 at Dell Dell XPS 13 (Core i5, 8GB / 256GB): was $949, now $636 at Dell

Tor just $636, you get Dell's flagship ultrabook with an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Stepping up to a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which we recommend, raises the price to $1,077.



While a laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB is more-than-usable, serious productivity users will benefit from upgrading to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Clicking those options on the configuration page will take the price up to $1,077 and also upgrade the CPU to a Core i7. If you can afford the premium, we definitely recommend the higher-end config.

In either case, you get a 1080p, 13.3-inch display. You can pay about $80 more to get a touch screen, but with a lightweight laptop that's not a 2-in-1, a touch screen isn't that helpful.

With every XPS 13, you have a selection of ports including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. It has a built-in webcam with a 720p resolution and uses a 52WHr battery.

