Dell Sale Takes Up to $330 Off XPS 13 Laptops

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Not to be totally outdone by Amazon Prime Day, Dell is putting its XPS 13 laptop on sale on its own website. The different configurations have different amounts off, and they stack with coupon code 50OFF699 to save an extra $50.

Perhaps most interesting is a configuration with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD with a 1080p display. Usually $1,199.99, you get $170 off instantly and another $50 with the coupon code, for a final price of $980.

The maxxed-out $1,699.99 with a Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD and 4K display gets $280 off instantly and another $50 for the coupon. That's $330 off, or a total of $1,370.99.

The $899.99 base model has a small $18 discount, but the coupon code still works, getting you a $831 XPS 13 with an 8th Gen Core i3, 4GB of RAM and 128GB PCIe SSD.