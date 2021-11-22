Grab an RTX 3060-Powered Dell XPS Desktop for Just $999

If you really want an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, the good news is that you can find one right online at Amazon . . . for around $900. Considering that the original Founder's Edition of the card carries an MSRP of $329, that's nearly three times what it should cost. But the good news is that, if you buy a prebuilt desktop with an RTX 3060 inside, you don't have to pay that kind of markup.

Right now, Dell has an XPS Desktop with RTX 3060 inside on sale for just $999 when you use code DBXPS18AFF at checkout. When you get past the graphics card, this desktop has modest specs, including a Core i5-11400 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Most people would prefer an SSD for storage and at least 16GB of RAM, but it should be inexpensive enough to add those pieces after purchase.

Another possibility: you could buy this desktop, pull out the graphics card to use in another computer and then use the desktop, which also has integrated graphics, without it. Considering that the graphics card alone would go for $900, you could think of it as getting a Core i5 productivity desktop for just $100. Perhaps you have someone in your family who doesn't game but does need a new PC that would appreciate getting the shucked computer as a gift.

