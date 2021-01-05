GPU Deal: Get the GeForce GTX 1650 for Just $159.99

In case you’ve missed it, GPUs have become a lot more expensive recently. Tariffs mean you are starting to see prices across the newer, beefier options skyrocket - not great at a time when we are all watching our bank balances closely.

But we have a solution. If you need a low profile option, or you’re on the lookout for a budget option that doesn’t disappoint, the $159 GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650 is a great cost-effective choice at Newegg.

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650: just $159.99

The low profile GeForce GTX 1650 comes with 4GB 128-Bit GDDR6 memory - capable of running popular games like Forza Horizon 4, Destiny 2 and Battlefield V at around 60FPS. It’s not the best GPU in the world, but it’s certainly one of the best priced for its performance. View Deal

Offering great connectivity for a low profile card (1x DVI-D, 2x HDMI 2.0b and 1x DisplayPort 1.4), a versatile PCI Express 3.0 x16 interface and performance roughly equal to the GTX 1060 3GB, this is a good option for those looking for a quick fix gaming solution that doesn’t break the bank.

