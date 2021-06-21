Grab a 27-Inch LG Monitor With 144Hz for Only $200

(Image credit: LG)

A 144 Hz refresh rate, a flavor or two of Adaptive-Sync and a decent size shouldn’t be too much to ask for in a gaming monitor these days, right? If you’re happy with a 1080p gaming monitor with quality specs from a reliable brand, the LG 27GL650F-B UltraGear may have the best gaming monitor deal for you. Thanks to Prime Day, it’s now on sale for $200 , its lowest price yet.

The 27GL650F-B is an IPS gaming monitor that’s ready to fight screen tearing with whichever graphics card you have, because it sports both Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility and AMD FreeSync . With a claimed max brightness of 400 nits, according to LG , and a claimed 99% courage of the sRGB color space, you should have everything you need for a quality gaming experience.

LG 27GL650F-B UltraGear: was $300, now $200 at Amazon

LG's 27GL650F-B is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel has both Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility and AMD FreeSync and supports HDR.View Deal

Interestingly, the monitor claims to only go down to 320 nits brightness, which may be too bright for some (we prefer the ability to go down to at least 200 nits). And we don’t expect HDR to look much different than SDR on this screen. But this is a great price for a name brand monitor with these specs.

