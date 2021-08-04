Get $250 off this Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 and 11th Gen Intel

At Newegg, the Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 is cheaper than ever after a $250 price cut — taking it down to just $899.

If you’re on the lookout for your first gaming laptop, this is an ideal option with a lower end version of the latest RTX 30-series graphics, 11th Gen Intel and enough storage to fit some high capacity titles.

Gigabyte G5 GD: was $1,149, now $899 at Newegg after rebate

This configuration of Gigabyte’s G5 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Alongside this, you have a 15.6-inch Pantone-certified FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and powerful DTS:X Ultra audio for immersive gaming.View Deal

With a decent amount of processing power comes decent thermal performance too, thanks to the patented Windforce cooling system. This uses dual fans, four heatpipes and three vents, to give you an overall cooling efficiency of 150W, as Gigabyte claims.

And all of this is packed into a sleek chassis with an RGB-backlit keyboard, all the I/O you need to plug this into any home setup or game on the go, and two M.2 slots to expand the storage whenever you want. As far as first gaming laptops go, this is good value for money.