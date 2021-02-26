Gigabyte Gaming Monitors Up to 22% off at Newegg

Searching for a good gaming monitor? Gigabyte is a good brand to look at for their range of premium specs at affordable prices, made even better by this deal.
For a limited time over at Newegg, you can get up to 22% off a whole range of Gigabyte gaming monitors — some of which rank highly on our best gaming monitors list.
Gigabyte G27FC: was $249.99, now $189.99 at Newegg
The cheapest monitor in the sale, with some seriously good specs for gamers. This 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q: was $329.99, now $279.99 at Newegg
The Gigabyte G27Q strikes an ideal balance between resolution and refresh rate and is now available for under $300. This screen offers a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR400 and 92% DCI-P3 color.View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus FI25F: was $449.99, now $379.99 at Newegg
For the pros out there, the Aorus FI25F sports a 24.5-inch FHD monitor with 0.4ms response time and a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate. For vivid color and luminosity, this also offers HDR400 and 100% sRGB.View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q: was $459.99, now $429.99 at Newegg
Armed with a 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR and FreeSync Premium Pro, the Aorus CV27Q offers it all for performance gaming.View Deal
We’re particularly impressed by the G27FC, which is available for under two hundred bucks and gives you incredible bang for your buck with a 165Hz curved displayr.
On the other end of the price scale is the Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q, which boasts a pixel-dense QHD resolution, HDR and adaptive sync, along with a 165hz refresh rate.
Whatever specs you're looking for, the wide variety of discounts in Gigabyte's latest sale should have got you covered.