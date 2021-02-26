Gigabyte Gaming Monitors Up to 22% off at Newegg

Searching for a good gaming monitor? Gigabyte is a good brand to look at for their range of premium specs at affordable prices, made even better by this deal.

For a limited time over at Newegg, you can get up to 22% off a whole range of Gigabyte gaming monitors — some of which rank highly on our best gaming monitors list.

Gigabyte G27FC: was $249.99, now $189.99 at Newegg

The cheapest monitor in the sale, with some seriously good specs for gamers. This 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte G27Q: was $329.99, now $279.99 at Newegg

The Gigabyte G27Q strikes an ideal balance between resolution and refresh rate and is now available for under $300. This screen offers a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR400 and 92% DCI-P3 color.

Gigabyte Aorus FI25F: was $449.99, now $379.99 at Newegg

For the pros out there, the Aorus FI25F sports a 24.5-inch FHD monitor with 0.4ms response time and a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate. For vivid color and luminosity, this also offers HDR400 and 100% sRGB.

Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q: was $459.99, now $429.99 at Newegg

Armed with a 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR and FreeSync Premium Pro, the Aorus CV27Q offers it all for performance gaming.

We’re particularly impressed by the G27FC , which is available for under two hundred bucks and gives you incredible bang for your buck with a 165Hz curved displayr.

On the other end of the price scale is the Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q , which boasts a pixel-dense QHD resolution, HDR and adaptive sync, along with a 165hz refresh rate.

Whatever specs you're looking for, the wide variety of discounts in Gigabyte's latest sale should have got you covered.