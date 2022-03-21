Grab an RTX 3070 GPU Now on Sale at £639: Real Deals

Prices of some graphics cards have been slowly falling recently and we've even been seeing more stock online and in stores. The shortages are by no means over, but there does seem to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Today we have an Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming 8GB OC for £639 from CCL Computers which is the lowest price I've seen a non-founders edition 3070 GPU since they launched.

Asus' RTX 3070 TUF Gaming 8GB OC comes with 5888 CUDA cores and those all-important tensor cores for its Ray Tracing abilities. Those cores are able to boost up to 1815MHz for gaming and overclocking. This RTX 3070 also features 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a.

The RTX 3070 is a fairly high-end graphics card and is able to play the latest games at high resolutions and frame rates. It is also a rather large card, so make sure you have a case that is large enough to house the beast and enough clearance between fans and radiators.

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming 8GB OC: was £899, now £639 at CCL Computers

If you would like to see how this RTX 3070 compares to other graphics cards in the current generation - whether they are Nvidia or AMD, then check out the best GPUs for gaming and our GPU hierarchy for benchmarks and other details.

