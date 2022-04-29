Lenovo Yoga 9i Ultrabook on Sale For $999: Real Deals

One of our favorite ultrabooks, the Lenovo Yoga 9i, is on sale for just $999 directly from Lenovo. Have a look at our review of the Lenovo Yoga 9i for more details on why we think this is a top pick.

If you're a PC gamer and are looking for an edge with a responsive high-quality controller, then you may be interested in Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller that's been reduced to only $139.

Corsair's flagship headset, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, is also on sale for $228 on Amazon. With both wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, this wireless headset can receive phone calls simultaneously whilst gaming or listening to music.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-Inch (11th Gen Intel CPU) Mica: was $1,479, now $999 at Lenovo

This configuration of one of the best ultrabooks we've reviewed has a Core i7-1195G7 CPU (2.90 GHz, up to 5.00 GHz), 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 14-inch IPS touchscreen.

Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller: was $179, now $139 at Microsoft

The latest series-2 Wireless Elite Xbox controller comes with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, rear paddles, and a shorter travel distance on its hair triggers. The chassis of the controller has more grip with a luxury feeling wrap-around rubberized grip.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: was $269, now $228 at Amazon

These premium cans from Corsair provide simultaneous dual-wireless connections, using either Corsair's Slipstream wireless or Bluetooth with Qualcomm aptX HD. The speakers use a matched pair of 50mm high-density neodymium drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz.

Lenovo Legion 7 16-Inch (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $2,049 at Walmart

This powerful gaming laptop from Lenovo features an RTX 3080 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. Complimenting this configuration are 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a large 16-inch QHD 165Hz screen.

Corsair iCue 465X RGB Mid-Tower ATX case: was $164, now $104 at Amazon

Corsair's 465X includes a tempered glass side panel with three Corsair LL120 RGB cooling fans running off of an iCUE lighting node that can combine with the iCue software package for a multitude of RGB combinations.

