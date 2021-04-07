LG Ultragear QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor is Over $100 Off

When it comes to shopping for the best gaming monitors at a good price, it can be difficult to find something that strikes the right balance between high fidelity resolution and snappy refresh rate. LG’s 27GN800-B handles this well with a QHD 144Hz panel and a super fast 1ms response time.

And now, with $103 off the price, this has just became a seriously tempting panel — packing a premium feature list at a less-than-premium price!

LG 27GN800-B gaming monitor: was $399.99, now $296.99 at Amazon

This is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, FreeSync, HDR10 support. It connects over both HDMI and DisplayPort, and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut.View Deal

There’s a lot to love about this panel, beyond the new lower price available for a limited time. Beyond the big specs, you’ll also find Nvidia G-Sync, HDR10 and blue light reducing technology here.

Plus, all of this is stuffed into a sleek, stylish design with VESA-compatible mounting, to fit nicely into any setup.