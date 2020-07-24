Logitech’s Fan Favorite G502 Gaming Mouse Is Just $30

The Logitech G502 series has long been a favorite among gamers. The Logitech G502 Proteus Core even has its own 20,000-member subreddit . Logitech’s since updated the G502 into the Proteus Spectrum and now the G502 Hero and Hero SE. Thanks to a new deal on Best Buy, you can now snag a Logitech G502 Hero SE of your own for $29.99, or $50 off its usual 79.99 asking price.



The Logitech G502 Hero SE, which is simply a color-swap of the original Hero, uses an improved version of the Proteus Core’s sensor, called the Logitech Hero, with up to 16,000 CPI, over 400 IPS and a 1ms report rate t. It also retains the tunable weight of the Proteus Core with five 3.6g removable weights to modify the 4.30-ounce base weight, plus 11 programmable buttons and an RGB logo that you can customize across five different profiles.

as well as the wired version of the G502 Lightspeed.