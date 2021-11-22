Patriot Viper V765 hits $59 All-Time Low Ahead of Black Friday

The Patriot Viper V765, which is one of our favorite gaming keyboards, has matched the lowest price we've ever seen at $59.99 for the Black Friday deals section. So if you want a keyboard with a number pad and clicky switches, this one is worth a look.



We've seen this keyboard as high as $90, though it often sells a bit lower. To get this new low price, you'll have to go through Newegg, which has it for $64.99, and stacks a $5 off code on top of it. To get the deal, use the code BCMAY22362 at checkout.

Patriot Viper V765 Keyboard: was $89.99, now $59.99 at Newegg Patriot Viper V765 Keyboard: was $89.99, now $59.99 at Newegg

Our favorite gaming keyboard overall, the Patriot Viper V765 is one of only a few that use Kailh Box White switches, which provide a wonderful clicky feel. Use the code: BCMAY22362 at checkout.

Our editor-in-chief Avram Piltch reviewed this keyboard back in 2018 and wrote that "the Patriot Viper V765 provides a best-in-class clicky typing and gaming experience that's superior to those provided by the Cherry MX Blue switches you'll find in many of its competitors."

This keyboard uses Kailh Box White switches. It also features dedicated media keys and a volume roller. Of course, if you prefer a smaller keyboard, like a TKL or even something smaller for the sake of ergonomics, you're going to want to pass on this one. This is also worth skipping if you prefer linear switches.

