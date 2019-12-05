Budget PC Builders: Save Money With This $25 Windowless Thermaltake Case

(Image credit: NewEgg)

Who doesn't love the savings offered by a good budget PC build? It’s not every day that you see a name-brand PC case available for just $25, but today is that day. The case in question is Thermaltake’s Versa H17.

The case itself is all that you’ll need when doing a budget build, featuring a Micro-ATX layout with four expansion slots, some liquid cooling support and USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity for the front I/O. It comes with one pre-installed fan, and is made fully out of SPCC steel and plastic.

Thermaltake Versa H17: was $45, now $25 with rebate @ Newegg

Thermaltake's Versa H17 is a no-frills Micro-ATX case, which is all a budget builder really needs. There's no tempered glass window , but perhaps that will encourage you to save money on other components. View Deal

The case’s best quality might just be what it doesn’t have, which is a tempered glass window or RGB support. Many are looking for these features these days, but the market's become flooded with such cases. In terms of keeping your build under budget, having a tempered glass window can push you toward spending more on the components that window makes visible, such as the motherboard, graphics card, RAM and CPU cooler, to make it look good.

So if you’re on a budget, do yourself a favor: get yourself a case without a window, such as this Thermaltake Versa H17. Just keep in mind that the deal expires on Sunday.