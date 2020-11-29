Razer's Viper Mini Ultralight Mouse Drops to Just $29

Right now is an excellent time to pick up a Razer Viper Mini ultralight gaming mouse. This lightweight input device is marked down to just $29 at Amazon.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse: was $39, now $29 at Amazon

This gaming mouse from Razer is notably small and lightweight. It's currently marked down to just $29. It's wired and has a total of 6 programmable buttons.View Deal

This mouse features an optical sensor and has a DPI of 8500. There are six programmable buttons, and the mouse weighs just 61g, compared to the Viper and Viper Ultimate which weigh between 69g - 74g. The Viper Mini is wired but uses a drag-free cord, according to the specs. If you're into mice with a little flare, you may appreciate the RGB LEDs and underglow.

Visit the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight product page on Amazon for more details.