Snag the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop with Core i9 and RTX 4080 power at its lowest price ever

We've had a watchful eye on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop (16IRX8H), and it's now down to its lowest price that we've tracked. We've previously seen the laptop for as low as $1,999, but B&H Photo just knocked another $100 off the price, taking it to just $1,899. While that price still puts the Legion Pro 7i firmly in the premium category for gaming laptops, you won't find many (or probably any) better stacked at this price.

Intel's potent Core i9-13900HX processor, which is from the 13th generation Raptor Lake family, is at the heart of this laptop. In addition, Lenovo pairs that flagship CPU with 32GB of memory and a pixel-crunching Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. If that wasn't enough, you won't find a "mere" Full HD or QHD display with this laptop; instead, Lenovo has opted for a QHD+ panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600.

Lenovo 16" Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4080: now $1,899 at B&H Photo (was $2,749)

This 16-inch laptop comes packed with a Core i9-13900HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, an RTX 4080 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. In addition, it features a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

We haven't reviewed this particular configuration of the Legion Pro 7i yet, but we did take a look at the MSI Raider GE78 HX with a Core i9-13950HX, 32GB memory, a GeForce RTX 4080, and the same QHD+ resolution. The mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4080 (AD104) hit 107 fps at QHD+ resolution in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, 72 fps in Red Dead Redemption 2, and 100 fps in Borderlands 3.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Keep in mind that the 16-inch IPS panel on Legion Pro 7i supports a fast 240Hz refresh rate, so less-demanding eSports games such as Overwatch 2 or Counter-Strike 2 may see you pushing up closer to the 200+ fps mark at lower resolutions. Speaking of the display, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the QHD+ resolution, thanks to a 16:10 aspect ratio, gives you just a smidge more vertical pixels than QHD. This will come in handy for productivity work when you're not running your fans at max during your intense gaming sessions.

Other features of note with the Legion Pro 7i are a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a bevy of connectivity options. You'll find HDMI 2.1, four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port. That Thunderbolt 4 port would come in handy with the recent deal on the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station.

B&H Photo's $1,899 price on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i only lasts until Saturday, so you should strike while the iron's hot on this compelling gaming laptop deal.