AMD Ryzen 3000 Users: Here's a Steal on a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $150

(Image credit: Newegg)

If you're on an AMD Ryzen 3000 system, you're one of the lucky few that has access to the latest generation of PCIe. PCIe 4.0 doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0, and although there's some debate as to whether graphics cards are really able to utilize this added bandwidth, there's no doubt about it when it comes to storage devices. As such, we like finding the best holiday tech deals as much as anyone, especially on this new platform. So, here's a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for just $150.

The unit in question is the Sabrent 1TB Rocket, and unlike early M.2 SSDs, this one uses all four lanes it can physically access, so it should be blazing-fast. It's built on 3D BiCS4 96 layer TLC NAND, which is accessed by a Phison PS5016-E16 controller. Add all those factors up, and this SSD can read at up to 5,000 MBps and write at up to 4,400 MBps.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD: was $320, now $150 w/code "93XPD69"

At this price, the Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCI-Express 4.0 SSD is impossible to beat with its 5 GBps read and 4.4 GBps write speeds. You'll need an AMD Ryzen 3000 rig to get these speeds out of it, though. Be sure to use code "93XPD69" to get the lowest price possible.

View Deal

If those numbers don't impress you, then we don't know what will. The only catch is that Sabrent isn't the most well-known brand for SSDs. However, we've been seeing more from the vendor lately, and as one of the few making PCIe 4.0 SSDs, it's certainly busy trying to make a name for itself. This should be a good offering to use as your OS drive and for installing games, programs and non-critical data. You should enjoy some serious performance, including short boot times, incredibly responsive performance and almost negligible load times.

To get your hands on this deal, make you sure enter the promo code "93XPD69," which gets you an extra $20 off the sale price. Be swift though, the deal is set to expire by the end of the day.

Check out our SSD Buying Guide for help deciding if this is the right drive for you.