WD Black SN850 2TB, 7,000 MBps SSD Now $264

Over at Newegg, users can take home the Western Digital WD Black SN850 2TB SSD (opens in new tab) for one of its best prices yet. This gaming SSD was first released in April of 2021 with a price of $469 but has been going for around $300 as of late. Today, it’s available for just $264 when using promo code SSBS2824 at checkout. The purchase also includes three free months of PlayStation Plus membership.

(opens in new tab) Western Digital WD BLACK SN850 2TB: was $378, now $264 at Newegg with Promo Code (opens in new tab)

The Western Digital WD Black SN850 2TB SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7000/5100 MBps. While the SN850 can run hot, this edition comes with a heatsink intended for desktop PCs. Use promo code SSBS2824 to redeem the offer.

This deal is one of many we’ve covered today as part of our Memorial Day weekend sales coverage. We use tools like Google Shopping, PCPartPicker, as well as CamelCamelCamel for Amazon items to verify price history and recommend our users do the same. If you’re pressed for time, you can always check out our list of best Memorial Day deals and best SSD deals for more offers on leading hardware.

The Western Digital WD Black SN850 2TB SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Its read/write speeds are notably fast, reaching up to 7000 / 5100 MBps. This offer is for the edition that comes with a heatsink but another version is available without one which would be ideal for users intending to use it in a console.

We had the opportunity to review the WD Black SN850 2TB SSD when it was new and appreciated its fast-recovering dynamic SLC cache. Our biggest concerns were its tendency to run hot under a heavy load but this is easily remedied with a heatsink like the one included with this offer. It lacks AES 256-bit encryption and has high power consumption when idling on desktops but overall this discount makes the offer a more reasonable value.

Check out the WD Black SN850 2TB SSD (opens in new tab) product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Be sure to use promo code SSBS2824 at checkout to redeem the offer. You can also find more Memorial Day deals and various tech deals throughout the weekend as we continue throughout the holiday sale.