Western Digital 2 x 14TB HDD Drops to $849

If you're looking for more storage space, this massive 2 x 14 TB HDD from Western Digital has more than enough room for most data needs. It might not be time for Black Friday as of yet, but you can already find plenty of deals on name-brand hardware—including a discount on this 2 x 14TB RAID-0 external hard drive with enclosure from Western Digital, which is listed as a "28TB HDD" and is now $849 at Amazon and B&H.
WD 28TB My Book Duo:
$999 $849 @Amazon @B&H
This huge HDD from Western Digital is marked down to one of the lowest prices we've seen since it was first released. It's available in other capacities, but this deal is just for the 2 x 14TB model.View Deal
This 2 x 14TB hard drive is compatible with USB 3.0 interfaces. According to the specs, it's ready out-of-the-box with maximum performance settings in place using the default RAID-0 mode. Other modes, like RAID-1 can be used for data mirroring. It also includes WD Drive Utilities software so you can use the device like two independent drives (JBOD).
This model features 256-bit AES encryption, adding an extra layer of security to protect your data. The unit measures in at 6.30" x 3.94" x 7.09" and weighs just 7.04lbs.
It is 2x 14TB, in RAID 0 or JBOD config.
Had to go to BHPV to actually discover how many physical drives are used here.
The answer is 2.
Even at this price, it's still incredibly expensive. You can buy three WD 14TB external drives for $40 less than the price of this two drive enclosure.
I just buy whatever is cheapest in $/TB when I shop for hard drives.
Has to be 2 ... There are no 7 TB drives .. and 28 is not dividable by 3 or 5 or 6
2 bay, no problem.
My point was....that detail should be prominent in a listing or write up.
Not deceiving as in "28TB HDD".