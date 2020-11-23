Western Digital 2 x 14TB HDD Drops to $849

If you're looking for more storage space, this massive 2 x 14 TB HDD from Western Digital has more than enough room for most data needs. It might not be time for Black Friday as of yet, but you can already find plenty of deals on name-brand hardware—including a discount on this 2 x 14TB RAID-0 external hard drive with enclosure from Western Digital, which is listed as a "28TB HDD" and is now $849 at Amazon and B&H.

WD 28TB My Book Duo: $999 $849 @Amazon @B&H

This huge HDD from Western Digital is marked down to one of the lowest prices we've seen since it was first released. It's available in other capacities, but this deal is just for the 2 x 14TB model.View Deal

This 2 x 14TB hard drive is compatible with USB 3.0 interfaces. According to the specs, it's ready out-of-the-box with maximum performance settings in place using the default RAID-0 mode. Other modes, like RAID-1 can be used for data mirroring. It also includes WD Drive Utilities software so you can use the device like two independent drives (JBOD).

This model features 256-bit AES encryption, adding an extra layer of security to protect your data. The unit measures in at 6.30" x 3.94" x 7.09" and weighs just 7.04lbs.