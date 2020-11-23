Western Digital 2 x 14TB HDD Drops to $849

Trending

If you need storage space, here it is.

Western Digital HDD
(Image credit: Western Digital)

If you're looking for more storage space, this massive 2 x 14 TB HDD from Western Digital has more than enough room for most data needs. It might not be time for Black Friday as of yet, but you can already find plenty of deals on name-brand hardware—including a discount on this 2 x 14TB RAID-0 external hard drive with enclosure from Western Digital, which is listed as a "28TB HDD" and is now $849 at Amazon and B&H.

This 2 x 14TB hard drive is compatible with USB 3.0 interfaces. According to the specs, it's ready out-of-the-box with maximum performance settings in place using the default RAID-0 mode. Other modes, like RAID-1 can be used for data mirroring. It also includes WD Drive Utilities software so you can use the device like two independent drives (JBOD).

This model features 256-bit AES encryption, adding an extra layer of security to protect your data. The unit measures in at 6.30" x 3.94" x 7.09" and weighs just 7.04lbs.

Visit the WD My Book Duo 28TB product page on either Amazon or B&H Photo for more details and checkout options.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • USAFRet 23 November 2020 15:51
    OK, so its not a "28TB HDD".
    It is 2x 14TB, in RAID 0 or JBOD config.

    Had to go to BHPV to actually discover how many physical drives are used here.
    The answer is 2.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 23 November 2020 15:56
    External enclosure with two 14TB drives in RAID 0 by default? Does it come with a bowl of water to sit this enclosure in to keep it cool and improve data reliability even further?

    Even at this price, it's still incredibly expensive. You can buy three WD 14TB external drives for $40 less than the price of this two drive enclosure.
    Reply
  • danielravennest 23 November 2020 16:07
    spongiemaster said:
    Even at this price, it's still incredibly expensive. You can buy three WD 14TB external drives for $40 less than the price of this two drive enclosure.

    I just buy whatever is cheapest in $/TB when I shop for hard drives.
    Reply
  • nofanneeded 23 November 2020 16:30
    USAFRet said:
    OK, so its not a "28TB HDD".
    It is 2x 14TB, in RAID 0 or JBOD config.

    Had to go to BHPV to actually discover how many physical drives are used here.
    The answer is 2.


    Has to be 2 ... There are no 7 TB drives .. and 28 is not dividable by 3 or 5 or 6
    Reply
  • USAFRet 23 November 2020 16:41
    nofanneeded said:
    Has to be 2 ... There are no 7 TB drives .. and 28 is not dividable by 3 or 5 or 6
    Yes, I know.
    2 bay, no problem.
    My point was....that detail should be prominent in a listing or write up.

    Not deceiving as in "28TB HDD".
    Reply