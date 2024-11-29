Black Friday 4TB SSD deals start at $0.05 per GB, include speedy PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 drives

If you want enough storage capacity to install all your favorite games, experiment with local AI or just have enough GBs free so you never have to worry about running out of space, 4TB is the ideal SSD size. Sure, 2TB is a lot cheaper in most cases, but 4TB is worth every penny if you can afford it.

Now, with Black Friday deals season upon us, you can get a 4TB SSD for as little as $0.05 per GB. As of now, the cheapest 4TB SSD we've seen is just $189 in the form of the Silicon Power UD90 and the good news is that, even for that price,  you don't have to settle for poor performance. The UD90 itself is rated for 5,000 MB/s sequential reads, but we'd spend at least another $10 for the Silicon Power US75, which promises 7,000 MB/s reads for just $199.

SSDBest US PricePrice Per GBPCIe GenSeq Read / WriteNAND
Silicon Power UD90$189$0.0545,000 / 4,500 MB/sTLC
Crucial P3 Plus$194$0.0544,800 / 4,100 MB/sQLC
Silicon Power US75$199$0.0547,000 / 6,500 MB/sTLC
Crucial P3$204$0.0533,500 / 3,500 MB/sQLC
TeamGroup MP44Q$205$0.0547,400 / 6,500 MB/sQLC
TeamGroup MP44$226$0.0647,400 / 6,900 MB/sTLC
Corsair MP600 CORE XT $239$0.0645,000 / 4,400 MB/sQLC
WD Black SN850X$249$0.0647,300 / 6,600 MB/sTLC
Samsung 990 Evo Plus$249$0.0647,250 / 6,300 MB/sTLC
Kingston Fury Renegade $254$0.0647,300 / 7,300 MB/sTLC
Samsung 990 Pro $269$0.0747,500 / 6,900 MB/sTLC
Crucial T700 w/ Heatsink$322$0.08512,400 / 11,800 MB/sTLC
Crucial T705 w/ Heatsink$449$0.11514,100 / 12,600 MB/sTLC

On the bright side, both Silicon Power drives use TLC NAND rather than the slower QLC NAND many budget drives employ. However, neither has a DRAM cache, which means that they can't sustain this performance for long. 

The best 4TB combination of performance and value is the WD Black SN850X for $249. It's rated for 7,300 MB/s reads and boasts a sizable DDR4 DRAM cache. If you want a PCIe 5 drive, the best 4TB deal is on the Crucial T700 w/ heatsink, which is just  $0.08 per GB and boasts read speeds up to 12,400 MB/s.

Silicon Power US75 (4TB): was $204, now $199 at Amazon

This DRAMless drive boasts read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and uses TLC NAND flash.

WD Black SN850X (4TB): was $299, now $249 at Newegg

This drive promises read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and uses a sizable DRAM cache to keep the performance flowing.

Crucial T700 (4TB): was $369, now $322 at Amazon

This PCIe 5 drive is one of the fastest on the market, boasting read speeds of up to 12,400 MB/s.

