EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G6 Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters than many system components utilize.

If the voltage level at 12V wasn't so low at light loads, for increased efficiency, load regulation on this rail would be almost perfect. Load regulation is pretty good, in general.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Hold-up time is long, much longer than the required, which is 17ms, according to the ATX spec. Moreover, the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush currents are low with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current looks high in the graph. Still, it is much lower than the max allowed.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 4.385A 1.99A 1.979A 0.984A 74.995 85.151% 0 <6.0 44.84°C 0.957 12.176V 5.025V 3.335V 5.079V 88.073 40.35°C 115.14V 20% 9.785A 2.986A 2.971A 1.184A 149.914 89.181% 0 <6.0 45.77°C 0.967 12.163V 5.024V 3.332V 5.068V 168.1 40.84°C 115.14V 30% 15.527A 3.485A 3.468A 1.384A 224.906 90.279% 595 12.0 41.66°C 0.97 12.163V 5.022V 3.33V 5.057V 249.123 47.14°C 115.14V 40% 21.276A 3.985A 3.967A 1.585A 299.982 90.566% 594 12.0 42.23°C 0.975 12.163V 5.019V 3.328V 5.046V 331.231 48.28°C 115.13V 50% 26.643A 4.985A 4.964A 1.788A 374.345 90.272% 1402 39.7 42.29°C 0.979 12.155V 5.015V 3.324V 5.034V 414.684 48.74°C 115.13V 60% 32.035A 5.985A 5.96A 1.99A 449.333 90.05% 1406 40.0 43.15°C 0.982 12.159V 5.013V 3.322V 5.024V 498.984 49.97°C 115.13V 70% 37.425A 6.986A 6.958A 2.194A 524.245 89.608% 1408 40.0 43.92°C 0.984 12.161V 5.011V 3.32V 5.011V 585.041 51.29°C 115.12V 80% 42.909A 7.989A 7.957A 2.297A 599.379 89.067% 1789 46.1 44.05°C 0.985 12.153V 5.008V 3.317V 5.004V 672.953 52.25°C 115.12V 90% 48.671A 8.487A 8.443A 2.401A 674.428 88.498% 1794 46.2 44.7°C 0.987 12.162V 5.007V 3.316V 4.995V 762.079 53.81°C 115.12V 100% 54.226A 8.99A 8.96A 3.014A 749.685 87.854% 1793 46.1 45.1°C 0.988 12.171V 5.005V 3.314V 4.975V 853.334 54.88°C 115.11V 110% 59.669A 9.992A 10.053A 3.018A 824.721 87.123% 1797 46.2 47.03°C 0.989 12.174V 5.004V 3.311V 4.968V 946.622 57.8°C 115.11V CL1 0.113A 14.377A 14.341A 0A 121.283 83.439% 1421 40.0 42.11°C 0.971 12.177V 5.022V 3.326V 5.083V 145.355 48.82°C 115.16V CL2 0.113A 23.888A 0A 0A 121.39 81.529% 1779 46.0 42.87°C 0.97 12.167V 5.024V 3.325V 5.089V 148.892 49.91°C 115.16V CL3 0.113A 0A 23.778A 0A 80.575 76.031% 1776 46.0 43.73°C 0.973 12.161V 5.023V 3.331V 5.086V 105.977 51.27°C 115.17V CL4 61.633A 0A 0A 0.001A 749.527 88.744% 1792 46.1 44.2°C 0.987 12.161V 5.012V 3.322V 5.05V 844.597 53.09°C 115.13V

Up to the 40% load test, the PSU's fan spins at low speeds, but it notably increases its speed along with noise output in the next test. We pushed hard the PSU during these tests, but it didn't sweat.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.228A 0.497A 0.494A 0.196A 19.99 72.726% 0 <6.0 39.25°C 0.822 12.086V 5.029V 3.337V 5.102V 27.487 36.97°C 115.14V 40W 2.705A 0.696A 0.692A 0.294A 39.992 77.47% 0 <6.0 40.39°C 0.927 12.081V 5.028V 3.337V 5.098V 51.622 37.6°C 115.14V 60W 4.167A 0.895A 0.89A 0.392A 59.992 82.677% 0 <6.0 41.28°C 0.949 12.125V 5.027V 3.336V 5.094V 72.561 37.91°C 115.14V 80W 5.613A 1.094A 1.088A 0.491A 79.929 86.362% 0 <6.0 43.63°C 0.963 12.167V 5.026V 3.335V 5.091V 92.551 39.66°C 115.14V

There is no need for the fan to spin under light loads, despite the high operating temperatures.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.193A 0.276A 0.275A 0.056A 16.992 69.653% 0 <6.0 24.25°C 0.801 12.070V 5.026V 3.335V 5.104V 24.395 27.43°C 115.15V

With 2% load, the PSU is close to the desired 70% efficiency level. It would be nice if it could go higher than that, though.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

This is an efficient platform, but a small boost at light and super-light loads would be highly welcome.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.511W 71.529% 0.065 5.107V 0.714W 115.15V 2 0.25A 1.275W 75.525% 0.145 5.103V 1.688W 115.15V 3 0.55A 2.803W 77.28% 0.261 5.097V 3.627W 115.15V 4 1A 5.087W 77.464% 0.358 5.088V 6.567W 115.15V 5 1.5A 7.616W 77.857% 0.413 5.077V 9.782W 115.15V 6 2.999A 15.093W 76.05% 0.479 5.032V 19.846W 115.15V

The 5VSB rail needs an efficiency boost to meet the competition.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.069V 5.026V 3.335V 5.108V 4.851 0.316 115.16V Standby 0.062 0.005 115.16V

Vampire power is low with 115V but over 0.1W with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is aggressive at high operating temperatures. It could be more relaxed, but Seasonic wanted to make sure that the PSU will outlive the long warranty and we cannot blame its engineers for this.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The fan speed profile is more relaxed at normal operating temperatures, and the passive operation lasts for quite long if you don't apply a high load on the minor rails.

