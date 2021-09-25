EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G6 Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is almost on par with the Corsair RM750x (2021). The Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 clearly is the leader in this category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It is a bit less noisy than the Corsair RM750x. Cooler Master's offering beats both, though.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

High enough average efficiency score, but we cannot leave uncommented the amazing performance of the V750 Gold V2 model!

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter needs tuning, especially with 230V input.

