LG's Ultrawide HDR Monitor Drops to $699

98% DCI-P3 and hardware color calibration

LG 34WL850-W Monitor
With the extra screen real estate and convenient viewing angles, an ultrawide monitor can be a lifesaver for productivity and creatives. Throw in HDR support, a 75 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, and the LG 34WL850-W is even fit for casual gaming. Right now it's on sale for $699 at B&H.

With creators in mind, one of the key features of this 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 resolution monitor is color gamut. The monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. LG also included built-in hardware color calibration. And while we don't expect the LG 34WL850-W to be the best HDR monitor on the market, it's VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified. 

LG 34WL850-W: was $999.99 now $699.99 at B&H
The LG 34WL850-W monitor is an ultrawide display that prioritizes color accuracy, viewing angles and other features important to creative professionals. With support for 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, it’s also VESA-certified to display HDR content at a minimum max brightness of 400 nits and has hardware color calibration.
Connections are versatile, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get built-in speakers. 

No, you won't find the LG 34WL850-W on our Best Gaming Monitors page. But gamers can still appreciate the ultrawide form factor and a slight edge over the 60 Hz standard.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Soaptrail 15 May 2020 13:51
    I bought a LG 34CB88-P Black 34 ultra wide a few years ago. It is the business version of the ultra wide but with 75Hz and freesync support it is good for gaming. I cannot complain for the price i paid.
  • mihen 17 May 2020 09:40
    How is it compared to OLED? It's a Nano IPS display so it's top of the line for IPS technology. But OLED is in a different league, and I also have a 55" OLED TV. A 21:9 or 32:9 that has an equivalent height to a 27" display at 1440 would be ideal for me. But not sure I want to invest in one now or wait for what LG comes up with in a couple years.
    Right now my monitor is a 16:9 27" professional 4k LG display without HDR for color accurate work.
  • uwhusky1991 21 May 2020 15:42
    I still don't understand how they can make a 43" 4k tv for less than $200 but then charge $700 for a 34" tv that is only a widescreen because they've cut off 700 pixels from the bottom of the screen. It doesn't even have as many pixels across. Yes the LG is 75 hz and has FreeSync, but they couldn't add that for $500 more? Which would be better a 43" 4k 75 hz FreeSync monitor or this LG?
