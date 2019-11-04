(Image credit: AMD)

Are you ready to join the Red Team? The Radeon RX 5700, which normally starts at around $330 for basic versions of the card, can be found for just $289.99 on Newegg. Specifically, an XFX model that we've seen for sale previously at Best Buy for a similar price, is now on sale over at Newegg. The RX 5700 is currently our favorite GPU for 1440p gaming, although it would also make an excellent card for high-refresh 1080p displays. If that sounds like the kind of gaming performance you're after, this is a sweet deal on a card that performs very well for the price.

The Radeon RX 5700 is a high-performance AMD graphics card that rocks the chipmaker's modern RDNA (Radeon DNA) architecture. The Navi-powered graphics card comes equipped with 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs) and 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. The Radeon RX 5700 has a 1,465 MHz base clock, 1,625 MHz game clock and a decent 1,725 MHz boost clock.

The Radeon RX 5700 draws external power from one 6-pin and one 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The graphics card is rated with a 180W TBP (typical board power), meaning you can probably get by with a reputable 600W power supply. Display outputs include three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.0b port.

When you buy the Radeon RX 5700 from Newegg, you also get three free months of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can get access to Gears 5 and over 100 PC games. The Radeon RX 5700 is also eligible for AMD's revamped "Raise the Game" bundle, which gives you a free PC copy of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. When you factor in the free game and game pass, plus a $50 discount (which is actually $60 off the card's MSRP), this XFX Radeon RX 5700 is an excellent value.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

To see if this graphics card will fit your needs, we recommend checking out our review of the AMD Radeon RX 5700. You may also want to see our face-off between reference cards and third-party graphics cards for an in-depth look at the differences between the two.

