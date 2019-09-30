Two New Game Bundles Arrive for Ryzen and Radeon Buyers
AMD has announced brand-new "Raise the Game" and "Equipped to Win" bundles for customers who purchase the chipmaker's selected Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen desktop processors, respectively. Specific pre-built PCs or laptops, which employ the qualifying graphics cards and processors, are also eligible for the promotion.
Credit: AMD
The "Raise the Game" bundle is exclusive to Radeon graphics card purchases. The qualifying models include the recently launched Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 and the older RX 590, RX 580, and RX 570 graphics cards. You get to pick between a free PC copy of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint with their corresponding in-game goodies. Borderland 3 players get an AMD Echo Device Communicator while Tom Clancy players receive the an AMD Clan Emblem and Shirt.
|Model
|Borderlands 3
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
|Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Choice of 1 Game
|Yes
|Radeon RX 5700
|Radeon RX 590
|Radeon RX 580
|Radeon RX 570
|Radeon VII
|N/A
|Radeon RX Vega Series
|Radeon RX 560
The "Equipped to Win" bundle, on the other hand, is included with AMD's Ryzen desktop processors. If you buy a Ryzen 9 3000-series or Ryzen 7 3800X, you will receive free PC copies of The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. Purchasers of the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 2700 get to choose one of the two titles.
|Model
|Borderlands 3
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
|Ryzen 9 3000 Series
|Get Both Games
|Yes
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|Choice of 1 Game
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|Ryzen 7 2700X
|Ryzen 7 2700
|Ryzen 5 3600
|N/A
|Ryzen 5 3400G
|Ryzen 5 2000 Series
In addition to the bundles, you'll also receive a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can play Gears 5 and over 100 other PC titles. The "Raise the Game" and Equipped to Win" promotions will run until December 31.
I do not like seeing AMD support companies that deplatform YouTubers, harass family members of modders via repeated phone calls, and send goons out to peoples' homes to intimidate them. I'd rather see AMD offer a rebate, game store credit, or other games.
Yea the whole Epic exclusive thing has really changed my mind of Gearbox. Not the exclusive thing, I can wait, just the way they handled it and their CEOs management of it really put me off when it came to the game. And I love Borderlands.
I don't blame AMD though. The majority of gamers don't care and they need to offer games that will entice people. Their performance is good but not good enough to pull people (GPU wise that is) so they offer popular games. I remember getting them when I bought ATI mostly. Was a nice extra.
I don't know for sure how their deal with the developers works out, but it may not be as simple as that. It could very well be that AMD only pays for game codes that are actually redeemed. At the very least, I doubt they are paying anywhere close to full retail price for each code. Probably more along the lines of bargain-bin pricing. And in the case of the Xbox Game Pass for PC, they might not even pay anything, or pay next to nothing, since it's pretty much a trial for a subscription service that Microsoft wants to get people hooked on who may not have tried it otherwise. Of course, it's hard to say for sure.
It also sounds like the CPU bundle is for The Outer Worlds and/or Borderlands 3, but the chart lists the same bundle as the GPU one, with Ghost Recon Breakpoint.