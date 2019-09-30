Two New Game Bundles Arrive for Ryzen and Radeon Buyers

AMD has announced brand-new "Raise the Game" and "Equipped to Win" bundles for customers who purchase the chipmaker's selected Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen desktop processors, respectively. Specific pre-built PCs or laptops, which employ the qualifying graphics cards and processors, are also eligible for the promotion.

Credit: AMD

The "Raise the Game" bundle is exclusive to Radeon graphics card purchases. The qualifying models include the recently launched Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 and the older RX 590, RX 580, and RX 570 graphics cards. You get to pick between a free PC copy of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint with their corresponding in-game goodies. Borderland 3 players get an AMD Echo Device Communicator while Tom Clancy players receive the an AMD Clan Emblem and Shirt.

Model Borderlands 3

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Radeon RX 5700 XT

Choice of 1 Game

Yes Radeon RX 5700

Radeon RX 590

Radeon RX 580

Radeon RX 570 Radeon VII N/A Radeon RX Vega Series Radeon RX 560

The "Equipped to Win" bundle, on the other hand, is included with AMD's Ryzen desktop processors. If you buy a Ryzen 9 3000-series or Ryzen 7 3800X, you will receive free PC copies of The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. Purchasers of the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 2700 get to choose one of the two titles.

Model Borderlands 3

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Ryzen 9 3000 Series

Get Both Games

Yes Ryzen 7 3800X

Ryzen 7 3700X

Choice of 1 Game

Ryzen 5 3600X

Ryzen 7 2700X

Ryzen 7 2700

Ryzen 5 3600

N/A Ryzen 5 3400G

Ryzen 5 2000 Series



In addition to the bundles, you'll also receive a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can play Gears 5 and over 100 other PC titles. The "Raise the Game" and Equipped to Win" promotions will run until December 31.