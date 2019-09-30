Two New Game Bundles Arrive for Ryzen and Radeon Buyers

by
5 Comments

AMD has announced brand-new "Raise the Game" and "Equipped to Win" bundles for customers who purchase the chipmaker's selected Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen desktop processors, respectively. Specific pre-built PCs or laptops, which employ the qualifying graphics cards and processors, are also eligible for the promotion.

Credit: AMDCredit: AMD

The "Raise the Game" bundle is exclusive to Radeon graphics card purchases. The qualifying models include the recently launched Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 and the older RX 590, RX 580, and RX 570 graphics cards. You get to pick between a free PC copy of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint with their corresponding in-game goodies. Borderland 3 players get an AMD Echo Device Communicator while Tom Clancy players receive the an AMD Clan Emblem and Shirt.

ModelBorderlands 3
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
Radeon RX 5700 XT
Choice of 1 Game
Yes
Radeon RX 5700
Radeon RX 590
Radeon RX 580
Radeon RX 570
Radeon VIIN/A
Radeon RX Vega Series
Radeon RX 560

The "Equipped to Win" bundle, on the other hand, is included with AMD's Ryzen desktop processors. If you buy a Ryzen 9 3000-series or Ryzen 7 3800X, you will receive free PC copies of The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. Purchasers of the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 2700 get to choose one of the two titles.

ModelBorderlands 3
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
Ryzen 9 3000 Series
Get Both Games
Yes
Ryzen 7 3800X
Ryzen 7 3700X
Choice of 1 Game
Ryzen 5 3600X
Ryzen 7 2700X
Ryzen 7 2700
Ryzen 5 3600
N/A
Ryzen 5 3400G
Ryzen 5 2000 Series

In addition to the bundles, you'll also receive a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can play Gears 5 and over 100 other PC titles. The "Raise the Game" and Equipped to Win" promotions will run until December 31.


You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • 13thmonkey
    now they just need stock of the 3900x
  • bigdragon
    Knowing that some of the money from a 3900X purchase will go to support Gearbox and Take 2 makes me not want one anymore. I do NOT want to financially support those companies given their shady antics. No, the included games are not "free" -- they're at "no additional cost" which means it's baked into MSRP.

    I do not like seeing AMD support companies that deplatform YouTubers, harass family members of modders via repeated phone calls, and send goons out to peoples' homes to intimidate them. I'd rather see AMD offer a rebate, game store credit, or other games.
  • jimmysmitty
    Quote:
    Knowing that some of the money from a 3900X purchase will go to support Gearbox and Take 2 makes me not want one anymore. I do NOT want to financially support those companies given their shady antics. No, the included games are not "free" -- they're at "no additional cost" which means it's baked into MSRP. I do not like seeing AMD support companies that deplatform YouTubers, harass family members of modders via repeated phone calls, and send goons out to peoples' homes to intimidate them. I'd rather see AMD offer a rebate, game store credit, or other games.


    Yea the whole Epic exclusive thing has really changed my mind of Gearbox. Not the exclusive thing, I can wait, just the way they handled it and their CEOs management of it really put me off when it came to the game. And I love Borderlands.

    I don't blame AMD though. The majority of gamers don't care and they need to offer games that will entice people. Their performance is good but not good enough to pull people (GPU wise that is) so they offer popular games. I remember getting them when I bought ATI mostly. Was a nice extra.
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. AMD Radeon RX 5300 XT Graphics Card, B550 Chipset Allegedly Arrive in October
  2. How to Play Borderlands 3 with Integrated Graphics
  3. Customize Your GPU's Shroud Design With Galax's GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.