Best Deals: December 19

by
2 Comments

Shopping for new computer hardware can be a considerably time consuming endeavor, but it is something that we all need to do from time to time. With the constantly changing prices and ever evolving state of computer technology, it is easy to overlook deals that could save you money on your new system. Looking through the hundreds of deals available, we will endeavor to pick out the best deals currently available, in order to make your shopping experience a little easier.


computer DEALS

Corsair Carbide Series Air 540 Cube ATX Case

This unique ATX case sets the PSU and all optical and storage drives behind the motherboard. It comes equipped with three Corsair Air Series AF140L fans to help keep your system cool.

Was: $149.99 Is Now: $109.99

Save $40

See details on Amazon

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B

The Raspberry Pi 3 is frequently sold higher than its $35 list price. It features a quad-core 64-bit 1.2GHz CPU, 1GB of DDR3 RAM and several connections for additional hardware and storage devices.

Was: $49.99 Is Now: $34.99

Save $15

See details on Newegg

Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Ultra Gaming Motherboard

This motherboard has steel-reinforced PCI-E slots to support multiple large GPUs in a multi-GPU configuration. It also features a high-end audio codec and can overclock unlocked CPUs.

Was: $169.99 Is Now: $129.99

Save $40

See details on Newegg

Intel Core i7-6700K CPU

Intel’s quad-core Core i7-6700K comes clocked at 4GHz, and it can be overclocked to unleash additional performance. It also has Hyper-Threading, which allows it to handle eight tasks simultaneously.

Was: $369.99 Is Now: $324.99

Save $45

See details on Newegg

Thermaltake Smart Series 500W PSU

This budget PSU can handle up to 500W of power and is rated 80 Plus efficient. Thermaltake equipped it with a 120mm fan that is designed to be exceptionally quiet.

Was: $49.99 Is Now: $19.99

Save $30

See details on Newegg

Gigabyte GA-Z170XP-SLI

Gigabyte’s GA-Z170XP-SLI motherboard supports up to triple-Crossfire configurations and dual-SLI set ups. It also features an M.2 Key M port and two SATA-Express ports for ultra fast SSDs.

Was: $145.99 Is Now: $89.99

Save $56

See details on Newegg

MSI B150I Gaming Pro AC

This compact mini-ITX board features a built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi controller. It also has a single PCI-E x16 slot for full length graphics cards, which allows you to build a miniature gaming PC.

Was: $109.99 Is Now: $79.99

Save $30

See details on Newegg

Asus ROG Maximus VIII Ranger

This Z170 motherboard is designed for enthusiast system builders. It also has a high-end audio codec, and it supports multi-GPU configurations. Use coupon "EMCFGFK52" to drop the price to $144.99.

Was: $199.99 Is Now: $144.99

Save $55

See details on Newegg

ASRock Z170 Pro4S Motherboard

ASRock designed this motherboard as a budget-friendly platform for overclocking and gaming. It can support two GPUs in SLI or Crossfire, and it has an ultra M.2 Key M slot for fast SSDs.

Was: $109.99 Is Now: $69.99

Save $40

See details on Newegg

Monitors DEALS

Acer XZ350CU 35-Inch Curved Display

The Acer XZ350CU 35-inch curved display has a native resolution of 2560x1080 and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This makes it ideal for gaming.

Was: $999.99 Is Now: $499.99

Save $500

See details on Newegg

Dell 22-Inch LED Display

This monitor was built with a 22-inch 1080p LCD panel that has a 5ms response time. It also supports 85% of the standard color gamut and images can be viewed from up to 160 degrees in all directions.

Was: $109.99 Is Now: $69.00

Save $41

See details on Wal-Mart

laptop DEALS

Dell i7559-7514GRY 15.6-Inch 4K Gaming Laptop

Dell built this laptop with a 4K display, an i7-6700HQ CPU, an Nvidia GTX 960M GPU, 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR3L RAM.

Was: $1,299 Is Now: $899.00

Save $400

See details on Wal-Mart

MSI GL62 6QF-1446 Gaming Notebook

This laptop is equipped with a quad-core Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor and an Nvidia GTX 960M GPU, which allows it to play modern games at decent graphics settings.

Was: $999 Is Now: $729.00

Save $270

See details on Newegg

Gaming DEALS

Alienware Graphics Amplifier

Alienware designed this external graphics dock to support a single full-length double-slot PCI-E x16 graphics card.

Was: $299.99 Is Now: $159.99

Save $140

See details on Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 460 GPU

The Asus ROG Strix RX 460 is powered by 896 Stream processors connected to 4GB of GDDR5 clocked at 7GHz. It also ships with a free AMD gift bag. Use this $20 rebate to lower the price to $105.

Was: $139.99 Is Now: $104.99

Save $35

See details on Newegg

Gaming Mice DEALS

G.Skill RipJaws MX780 Gaming Mouse

The G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 gaming mouse is built with an 8,200DPI laser sensor. It also has eight programmable buttons and four RGB LED lighting zones.

Was: $59.99 Is Now: $34.00

Save $26

See details on Amazon

Razer Diamondback Chroma Gaming Mouse

This 16,000 DPI ambidextrous mouse is designed for high-end gaming. It also has seven programmable buttons, and the LEDs support RGB lighting.

Was: $89.99 Is Now: $39.99

Save $50

See details on amazon

Keyboards DEALS

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB Mechanical Keyboard

G.Skill designed this keyboard with tactile Cherry MX Brown switches. It also has several extra programmable keys and USB and audio passthrough ports.

Was: $169.99 Is Now: $99.99

Save $70

See details on Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R Mechanical Keyboard

G.Skill built this keyboard with either clicky and tactile Cherry MX Blue switches (your choice), and it has red LED backlighting. It also has USB and audio pass-through jacks.

Was: $109.99 Is Now: $74.99

Save $35

See details on Amazon

Corsair Gaming K95 Mechanical Keyboard

This keyboard is built with 18 additional programmable G keys and features Cherry MX Red switches. Note that December 16 is the last day for standard holiday shipping at Amazon.

Was: $171.25 Is Now: $99.99

Save $71

See details on Amazon

gadget DEALS

Rosewill RHSP-13006 Premium Surge Protector

The Rosewill RHSP-13006 has a surge energy rating of 4320 Joules. It has a total of 12 outlet connections, two coaxial ports, and three RJ11 jacks. Use coupon "EMCFGFK23" to save an extra $5.

Was: $39.99 Is Now: $21.99

Save $18

See details on Newegg

Rosewill RHB-310 USB 3.0 Hub

This USB hub splits a single USB 3.0 port into four USB 3.0 ports. The hub’s outer shell is made of aluminum, which makes it highly durable.

Was: $24.99 Is Now: $0

Save $25

See details on Newegg

gaming-controllers DEALS

Razer Tartarus Chroma Expert RGB Gaming Keypad

This keypad has 25 programmable keys and an eight-way thumbpad. The keys are also RGB backlit.

Was: $79.99 Is Now: $59.99

Save $20

See details on Amazon

Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals

Thrustmaster’s Flight Rudder Pedals are best used with the company’s other peripherals to give you a more in-depth gaming experience.

Was: $89.99 Is Now: $58.99

Save $31

See details on Amazon

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas Stick For PS4 & PC

The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas stick gives you a unique gaming experience and superior control over your games.

Was: $69.99 Is Now: $45.99

Save $24

See details on Amazon

Virtual Reality DEALS

Nvidia GTX 1070 + HTC Vive Bundle Deal

If you buy a GTX 1070 and HTC Vive together, you will also receive a free Plantronics Gamecom 318 Gaming headset and three free games, which you can redeem here.

Was: $1,310 Is Now: $1,193.99

Save $116

See details on Newegg

streaming-device DEALS

Google Chromecast with HBO Now

Best Buy bundles Google Chromecast with three months of HBO Now, which typically costs $14.99 per month. This will allow you to catch up on HBO content anywhere and stream it to your TV.

Was: $34.99 Is Now: $25.00

Save $10

See details on Best Buy

2 comments
