Best Deals: December 19
Shopping for new computer hardware can be a considerably time consuming endeavor, but it is something that we all need to do from time to time. With the constantly changing prices and ever evolving state of computer technology, it is easy to overlook deals that could save you money on your new system. Looking through the hundreds of deals available, we will endeavor to pick out the best deals currently available, in order to make your shopping experience a little easier.
computer DEALS
Corsair Carbide Series Air 540 Cube ATX Case
This unique ATX case sets the PSU and all optical and storage drives behind the motherboard. It comes equipped with three Corsair Air Series AF140L fans to help keep your system cool.
Was: $149.99 Is Now: $109.99
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B
The Raspberry Pi 3 is frequently sold higher than its $35 list price. It features a quad-core 64-bit 1.2GHz CPU, 1GB of DDR3 RAM and several connections for additional hardware and storage devices.
Was: $49.99 Is Now: $34.99
Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Ultra Gaming Motherboard
This motherboard has steel-reinforced PCI-E slots to support multiple large GPUs in a multi-GPU configuration. It also features a high-end audio codec and can overclock unlocked CPUs.
Was: $169.99 Is Now: $129.99
Intel Core i7-6700K CPU
Intel’s quad-core Core i7-6700K comes clocked at 4GHz, and it can be overclocked to unleash additional performance. It also has Hyper-Threading, which allows it to handle eight tasks simultaneously.
Was: $369.99 Is Now: $324.99
Thermaltake Smart Series 500W PSU
This budget PSU can handle up to 500W of power and is rated 80 Plus efficient. Thermaltake equipped it with a 120mm fan that is designed to be exceptionally quiet.
Was: $49.99 Is Now: $19.99
Gigabyte GA-Z170XP-SLI
Gigabyte’s GA-Z170XP-SLI motherboard supports up to triple-Crossfire configurations and dual-SLI set ups. It also features an M.2 Key M port and two SATA-Express ports for ultra fast SSDs.
Was: $145.99 Is Now: $89.99
MSI B150I Gaming Pro AC
This compact mini-ITX board features a built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi controller. It also has a single PCI-E x16 slot for full length graphics cards, which allows you to build a miniature gaming PC.
Was: $109.99 Is Now: $79.99
Asus ROG Maximus VIII Ranger
This Z170 motherboard is designed for enthusiast system builders. It also has a high-end audio codec, and it supports multi-GPU configurations. Use coupon "EMCFGFK52" to drop the price to $144.99.
Was: $199.99 Is Now: $144.99
ASRock Z170 Pro4S Motherboard
ASRock designed this motherboard as a budget-friendly platform for overclocking and gaming. It can support two GPUs in SLI or Crossfire, and it has an ultra M.2 Key M slot for fast SSDs.
Was: $109.99 Is Now: $69.99
Monitors DEALS
Acer XZ350CU 35-Inch Curved Display
The Acer XZ350CU 35-inch curved display has a native resolution of 2560x1080 and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This makes it ideal for gaming.
Was: $999.99 Is Now: $499.99
Dell 22-Inch LED Display
This monitor was built with a 22-inch 1080p LCD panel that has a 5ms response time. It also supports 85% of the standard color gamut and images can be viewed from up to 160 degrees in all directions.
Was: $109.99 Is Now: $69.00
laptop DEALS
Dell i7559-7514GRY 15.6-Inch 4K Gaming Laptop
Dell built this laptop with a 4K display, an i7-6700HQ CPU, an Nvidia GTX 960M GPU, 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR3L RAM.
Was: $1,299 Is Now: $899.00
MSI GL62 6QF-1446 Gaming Notebook
This laptop is equipped with a quad-core Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor and an Nvidia GTX 960M GPU, which allows it to play modern games at decent graphics settings.
Was: $999 Is Now: $729.00
Gaming DEALS
Alienware Graphics Amplifier
Alienware designed this external graphics dock to support a single full-length double-slot PCI-E x16 graphics card.
Was: $299.99 Is Now: $159.99
Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 460 GPU
The Asus ROG Strix RX 460 is powered by 896 Stream processors connected to 4GB of GDDR5 clocked at 7GHz. It also ships with a free AMD gift bag. Use this $20 rebate to lower the price to $105.
Was: $139.99 Is Now: $104.99
Gaming Mice DEALS
G.Skill RipJaws MX780 Gaming Mouse
The G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 gaming mouse is built with an 8,200DPI laser sensor. It also has eight programmable buttons and four RGB LED lighting zones.
Was: $59.99 Is Now: $34.00
Razer Diamondback Chroma Gaming Mouse
This 16,000 DPI ambidextrous mouse is designed for high-end gaming. It also has seven programmable buttons, and the LEDs support RGB lighting.
Was: $89.99 Is Now: $39.99
Keyboards DEALS
G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB Mechanical Keyboard
G.Skill designed this keyboard with tactile Cherry MX Brown switches. It also has several extra programmable keys and USB and audio passthrough ports.
Was: $169.99 Is Now: $99.99
G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R Mechanical Keyboard
G.Skill built this keyboard with either clicky and tactile Cherry MX Blue switches (your choice), and it has red LED backlighting. It also has USB and audio pass-through jacks.
Was: $109.99 Is Now: $74.99
Corsair Gaming K95 Mechanical Keyboard
This keyboard is built with 18 additional programmable G keys and features Cherry MX Red switches. Note that December 16 is the last day for standard holiday shipping at Amazon.
Was: $171.25 Is Now: $99.99
gadget DEALS
Rosewill RHSP-13006 Premium Surge Protector
The Rosewill RHSP-13006 has a surge energy rating of 4320 Joules. It has a total of 12 outlet connections, two coaxial ports, and three RJ11 jacks. Use coupon "EMCFGFK23" to save an extra $5.
Was: $39.99 Is Now: $21.99
Rosewill RHB-310 USB 3.0 Hub
This USB hub splits a single USB 3.0 port into four USB 3.0 ports. The hub’s outer shell is made of aluminum, which makes it highly durable.
Was: $24.99 Is Now: $0
gaming-controllers DEALS
Razer Tartarus Chroma Expert RGB Gaming Keypad
This keypad has 25 programmable keys and an eight-way thumbpad. The keys are also RGB backlit.
Was: $79.99 Is Now: $59.99
Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals
Thrustmaster’s Flight Rudder Pedals are best used with the company’s other peripherals to give you a more in-depth gaming experience.
Was: $89.99 Is Now: $58.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas Stick For PS4 & PC
The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas stick gives you a unique gaming experience and superior control over your games.
Was: $69.99 Is Now: $45.99
Virtual Reality DEALS
Nvidia GTX 1070 + HTC Vive Bundle Deal
If you buy a GTX 1070 and HTC Vive together, you will also receive a free Plantronics Gamecom 318 Gaming headset and three free games, which you can redeem here.
Was: $1,310 Is Now: $1,193.99
streaming-device DEALS
Google Chromecast with HBO Now
Best Buy bundles Google Chromecast with three months of HBO Now, which typically costs $14.99 per month. This will allow you to catch up on HBO content anywhere and stream it to your TV.
Was: $34.99 Is Now: $25.00
problematiqYour picture for the RIFT has the touch controllers in it, but the deal is only for the HMD.