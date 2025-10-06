The best cheap tech you can grab this Amazon Prime Day — 13 bargains under $13 to improve your tech life

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is back, and we've compiled a list of 13 cool and budget-friendly gadgets and gizmos that you can still get for under $13.

We've got kits to fix PCs, cleaning kits for your filthy keyboard, a network switch, adapters, cables, and many more sub-$13 products that we found on Amazon. Best of all, we have grouped them up so you can go straight to the section that you need.

Cables and adapters

We all need cables for our lives. To charge our phones, laptops, headphones, etc. We also need adapters for those cables because one day we are going to be given an obscure piece of tech and asked to fix it.

Baseus USB C to USB C Cable, 100W Retractable USB C 5A Fast Charging Cable: $13 at Amazon A full 1-meter (3.3FT) USB Type C to USB Type C cable that supports up to 100W is always useful. But this retractable cable from Baseus keeps things neat and tidy. Throw it in your bag and don't worry about untangling a mess of wires while commuting. It is ready when you need it. Read more ▼

SUNGUY USB C to USB C Coiled Data Cable (Straight to Angled): $9 at Amazon A USB Type C to USB Type C cable with a 90 degree angle plug is not something I am initially excited about. But make it coiled and I am very happy. Why? Because coiled it takes up 1.3ft, uncoiled I get 3.3ft! Oh and it supports PD 3.0 fast charging up to 60W, so I can use it with my phones, tablets and even my laptop. It support USB 2 only, which is a bit slow in 2025, but this is more of a charging / peripheral cable than fast external storage. Read more ▼

AIMHDUTY HDMI Adapter Kits: $9 at Amazon This seven-pack of HDMI adapters will live in your junk drawer until called upon to save the day. These are one of those "I may need these one day" purchases that often live in a box / bag / drawer for that fateful day. Read more ▼

Tools to keep your PC, smartphone, keyboard running smoothly and most of all cleanly! I've seen the crumbs under keyboards, there are almost enough to make a full loaf of bread!

Save 13% Tassmpitor Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $15 now $13 at Amazon This keyboard cleaning kit comes with an excellent array of tiny tools to help pick dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, spray bottle for isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove ear wax from headphones and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen. Read more ▼

Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit: $12 at Amazon This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits. Read more ▼

PC Accessories

We've got top-rated thermal paste, a GPU support because things will start to sag. And we have something to keep your SSD cool. There are also some cheap networking products that will help you out of a bind.

Thermalright TF9 2.9g Thermal Paste: $6 at Amazon Coming third in our best thermal paste guide, save 20% on the MSRP for this excellent thermal paste. In our review we noted that it has excellent thermal performance and great stability. This paste is easy to use and clean up when reapplication is required. Read more ▼

Thermaltake TR-M.2 2280: $7 at Amazon Need a cheap and effective means to keep a bunch of NVMe SSDs cool? This deal from Thermalright won't hurt your wallet, and it will keep your drives cool. Read more ▼

SmartQ SD Card Reader: $10 at Amazon This USB 3.0, 4-in-1 card reader covers the gamut of memory cards, old and news. We have support for SD (SDHC and SDXC) and Micro SD cards (SD/TF, SDHX, SDHC) which covers the needs of most users. But for those of us who also dabble in older tech, or perhaps use DSLR cameras, there is also support for CompactFlash cards and Sony's MemoryStick format. Read more ▼

Save 33% UGREEN 5-Port Ethernet Switch: was $12 now $8 at Amazon A five port Ethernet switch for less than $10 is a typo, right? Nope. Its not fancy, its unmanaged, no PoE and it "only" has Gigabit ports, but when you need a few extra Ethernet ports, this sub $10 switch is a great deal to keep working. Read more ▼

Save 13% UGREEN AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter: was $15 now $13 at Amazon Here's the scenario. You've got an old PC and it hasn't got Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a tonne of money to give it Wi-Fi. This sub $10 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection that you need. It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step. Read more ▼

Desk Accessories

A headphone holder that also has a USB PD charger? That sounds useful! But wait, there is another headphone holder, and this one rotates so that we don't catch our headphones with our leg as we walk by.

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: $14 at Amazon This deal is a dollar over the $13 budget, but this quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money. Read more ▼

