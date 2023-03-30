2TB SK hynix Platinum P41 Now $154, An All-Time Low: Real Deals

SK hynix usually keeps the price of their storage on the high side, but fairly frequent sales events have brought the price of their drives down to a more competitive level. Currently, you can get the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB for just $154 (opens in new tab), which is a superb price for this fast Gen 4 drive and the cheapest I can recall ever seeing it.

A super bargain if you're looking for a little portable screen USB-C screen, KYY's 15.6inch 1080P USB-C Laptop Monitor has been reduced to its lowest-ever price of $99 (opens in new tab) thanks to the combination of an Amazon price discount and a $50 coupon. Pick one up for your laptop or Raspberry Pi projects.

Corsair is having a little flash sale on some of their gaming peripherals, and one of the better deals we found is this Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless 60% keyboard that's now only $99 (opens in new tab) after having a massive $80 knocked off of the original price.

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $154 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $259)

One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.

(opens in new tab) KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: now $99 at Amazon with coupon (opens in new tab) (was $219)

This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI, and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless 60% Keyboard: now $99 at Corsair (opens in new tab) (was $179)

This 60% keyboard from Corsair comes with either Cherry MX Red or smooth Linear switches. Of course, the keyboard has plenty of RGB Backlighting that can be customized in Corsair iCUE software, and also you can connect either wirelessly or via USB-C to USB-A cable.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G281UV 28-Inch UHD Gaming Monitor: now $275 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $279)

It may only have a 60Hz refresh rate, but with a detailed Ultra HD resolution, a lot of graphics cards would struggle to breach that frame rate when playing on max graphics settings. The MSI Optix G281UV uses a flat IPS panel and is compatible with AMD FreeSync to help reduce screen-tearing.

(opens in new tab) Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.

