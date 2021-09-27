Get $70 off This Gigabyte QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte has been busy discounting some of its best gaming monitors lately, but even we didn’t expect this curved QHD panel to get a price cut until Black Friday!

Right now, the Gigabyte G27QC gaming monitor is just $259.99 after a steep $70 discount.

Gigabyte G27QC gaming monitor: was $329.99, now $259.99 at Newegg

This QHD gaming monitor from Gigabyte sports a 27-inch 1500R curved panel, 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium — all in a monitor that costs less than $260!View Deal

As you can read in our Gigabyte G27QC review , we’re big fans of this screen and are confident you’ll love it in your home setup.

Beyond the impressive specs above (and a 132% sRGB color gamut to boot), the G27QC comes armed with HDR, blue light-reducing technology, and a whole host of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0 ports for convenience.

And all of this is crammed into a seriously stylish chassis that will take pride of place on any desk with an ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting. This deal isn’t going to be around long, as it’s set to expire at the end of the day. Act fast!