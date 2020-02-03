Check Out This Awesome LG 27UL600 4K IPS HDR Gaming Monitor, Now Only £270 (34% Off)

A whisker over £270 for a 27-inch 4K monitor with an IPS panel and HDR support? Where do we sign up? This new Amazon deal for the LG 27UL600 PC monitor is a corker.

The headline specs involve a quality 27-inch IPS panel with 3,840 by 2,60 pixels. LG says it's good for 1,000:1 contrast, 5ms response and 99 per cent of the sRGB colour space.

As for HDR capability, it sports Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certification. OK, you're not getting the full HDR experience with the '400' rating. There's no local dimming and the maximum brightness is 350cd/m2. But this monitor can handle an HDR signal and show colours correctly for HDR content.

LG 27UL600: Was £409.99, now £270.97 @ Amazon

We've seen 4K monitors this cheap before. Including models with IPS panels. But not with 27 as opposed to 24-inch panels and not with HDR support and from a monitor brand as good as LG. View Deal

Of course, with a price this low, something has to give. The LG 27UL600's refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. But then the cheapest 4K 120Hz-plus panel costs at least three times as much.

What's more, you do get AMD FreeSync technology for smoother frame rates. And that 5ms response time will help, in-game, too. In fact, the only omission that really bothers us is the lack of USB C connectivity. But, again, that's only currently available on much more expensive screens.

In the meantime, the 27UL600's HDMI and DisplayPort inputs will cover most user's bases. Overall, this monitor will provide a very high end display experience for well under £300.

If the LG 27UL600 isn't quite doing it for you, check out some of our other favourite monitors of 2020 here.