LG's Ultrawide HDR Monitor Drops to $699

With the extra screen real estate and convenient viewing angles, an ultrawide monitor can be a lifesaver for productivity and creatives. Throw in HDR support, a 75 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, and the LG 34WL850-W is even fit for casual gaming. Right now it's on sale for $699 at B&H.

With creators in mind, one of the key features of this 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 resolution monitor is color gamut. The monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. LG also included built-in hardware color calibration. And while we don't expect the LG 34WL850-W to be the best HDR monitor on the market, it's VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified.

LG 34WL850-W: was $999.99 now $699.99 at B&H

The LG 34WL850-W monitor is an ultrawide display that prioritizes color accuracy, viewing angles and other features important to creative professionals. With support for 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, it’s also VESA-certified to display HDR content at a minimum max brightness of 400 nits and has hardware color calibration.

Connections are versatile, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get built-in speakers.

No, you won't find the LG 34WL850-W on our Best Gaming Monitors page. But gamers can still appreciate the ultrawide form factor and a slight edge over the 60 Hz standard.