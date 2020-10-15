Score this Core i7 / RTX 2070 Super Gaming PC For $1099

Prime Day deals may sometimes try to sell you old tech, but when it all gets bundled together for cheap, you can snag power equivalent to the best gaming pcs without paying Alienware or Asus prices. Take the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC deal from Newegg, which includes a pre-built Core i7-9700K / RTX 2070 Super PC in a flashy RGB case, a Gamdias mouse, a Gamdias keyboard and a free copy of Avengers. This would normally run you $1,599, but now you can snag it for $1,099.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super): was $1,599 now $1,099.



The ABS Gladiator is a good all-around setup that has the bonus of coming with a wired Gamdias mouse and keyboard combo as well as a copy of Marvel's Avengers. It has an Intel Core i7-9700K, an RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

The real beauty to this deal is that, similar to a console, it essentially gives you everything you need for modern high-end gaming in one package (except for a monitor). Including a game to test it out with.

Gamdias gear is based on Corsair designs, and while the i7-9700K and RTX 2070 Super are both a generation behind, they're still plenty relevant and able to reach framerates of higher than 144Hz on high settings with ease. All in all, this is a great starter kit ease your way into PC gaming.