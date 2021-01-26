Acer 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor deal cuts $70 off

To find a great monitor deal for gaming, you need the perfect balance of three key things — high resolution and high refresh rate at a seriously good price. Some favour cranking the fidelity up to 4K but sacrificing the smoothness of the image, whereas others give you peak fluidity with a subpar picture.

Acer nails this balance with their EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch curved gaming monitor, which offers a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate at just $279.99. Plus, it's curved. And right now, it's $70 off the list price over at Newegg.

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx: was $349.99, now $279.99 @ Newegg

This 27-inch curved panel offers a QHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1ms response time, HDR and FreeSync 2, to eliminate screen tearing. View Deal

You'll notice that this monitor goes on sale frequently, according to the price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel. But this is the first time we've seen Acer's EI272UR discounted in 2021 and at under $300, so it still represents a great value path to upgrading your your home setup.

The 1500R curved screen, QHD resolution, 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and DisplayHDR 400 provide an immersive, cinematic experience — while the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure buttery smooth visuals.

If you look at the spec sheet solely, this may not be the best gaming monitor out there. There are many more options with far higher prices, but for the best bang for your buck, this is a great choice.