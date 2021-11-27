AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Drops to All-Time Low $340 for Cyber Monday

Despite Intel's Alder Lake launch, AMD's recent price trimmings on the Ryzen 7 5800X make it a more compelling value that rivals the best CPUs around. Serving as a step up from the Ryzen 5 5600X in AMD's mainstream desktop processor family, the Ryzen 7 5800X packs a potent punch and is a perfect fit for the best X570 and best B550 motherboards on the market. The Ryzen 7 5800X can be yours this Cyber Monday for $341.66, an all-time low for this octo-core chip.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is an eight-core, 16-thread processor that leverages AMD's Zen 3 architecture, flaunting a roughly 19-percent uplift in instructions per clock (IPC) over its Zen 2-based counterpart. The Zen 3-based chip comes with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.7 GHz. In addition, it features 32MB of L3 cache and a thermal design power (TDP) of 105 watts.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $340 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $340 at Amazon

This 3.8 GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7 GHz, and support for overclocking.

However, we should mention that when it comes to gaming, the Ryzen 7 5800X doesn't far outpace the value-priced Ryzen 5 5600X, so you'll have to choose between the two chips based on the right balance of productivity and gaming performance for you. The 5800X's two extra cores do come in handy in heavily-threaded applications, but choose carefully when selecting the right CPU for your overall gaming and productivity needs.

Like its upper-crust family members -– namely the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X –- the Ryzen 7 5800X doesn't come with a cooler in the box. So be sure also to find room in your budget for one of the best CPU coolers if you plan to overclock this chip. Also, keep in mind that the Ryzen 9 5800X doesn't have integrated graphics, although we suspect that many of you will be opting for a discrete graphics card (if you can find one in stock).

