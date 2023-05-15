Best Memorial Day Deals 2023: Early Stand-Out Savings

It's the first major sales event of the year and a great time to pick up a little bargain on some of your favorite tech. If you've had an item on your wishlist, or just fancy treating yourself to a little retail therapy, then sales time is the best time to do it.

Memorial Day is on the last Monday of the month and this year and that falls on May 29, 2023. Not only do we get a nice long weekend, but we also get to see some price discounts from some of the major tech retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

So if you're looking for a new pair of gaming headphones or more SSD storage for your PlayStation 5, then hopefully we have you covered. We’ll be keeping our deals eye out for more of the best bargains and deals on tech in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

Here are some of our best deals picks so far, but hurry, because these sales don’t last for very long.

Best Early Memorial Day Deals

WD Black SN850X with Heatsink 2TB Capacity

The WD Black SN850X boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7300 / 6600 MBps respectively and is now available for the low price of $159, which is an all-time low price for this SSD with heatsink. This version of the popular NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD comes with a heatsink onboard, making it ideal as an upgrade for a PlayStation 5 console due to the enclosed storage bay for PS5 expansion and risk of thermal throttling.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850X (2TB) NVMe SSD: now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $309)

Perfect for a PS5 upgrade (or your PC), thanks to its heatsink, this PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps.

Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED Gaming Monitor

The Corsair Xeneon Flex bendable OLED gaming monitor has been reduced in price to $1,599. For the money, you are getting a 45-inch OLED panel that has the ability to either be a flat screen or transform into a curved screen with an 800R curve. This monitor also comes with all the bells and whistles such as a 240Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and 1,000 nits brightness in HDR mode.

If you want to know more about this rather interesting monitor you can take a look at our review of the Corsair Xeneon Flex for more information and details about its performance and specifications.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Xeneon Flex Gaming Monitor: now $1,599 at Corsair (opens in new tab) (was $1,999)

Corsair's bendable Xeneon Flex gaming monitor has the unique ability to switch between a flat panel or curved panel form factor, giving you options on how you would like to view your content. With a 45-inch OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-wide 3440 x 1440 resolution, this monitor is built for high-quality visuals whilst gaming.

Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop

Ahead of Memorial Day, Dell has this fantastic deal on a beastly RTX 3080-powered gaming laptop. You can currently save up to $950 on this Alienware X17 R2 gaming laptop, and treat yourself to a mobile gaming computer that you can either use around the house or take with you whilst traveling.

We reviewed the Alienware X17 R2 - albeit with a slightly different configuration and noted the incredibly smooth frame rates and gaming performance on the 360Hz 17-inch screen.

(opens in new tab) Alienware X17 R2: now $2,199 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $3,199)

With its large 17-inch FHD display and superfast 360 Hz refresh rate, this Dell gaming laptop is prepared for the fastest FPS action in games like CS:GO and Valorant. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080, this X17 R2 has more than enough power to impress. This laptop also includes 16GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2230 SSD

If you already own or are looking to get your hands on Valve's popular handheld gaming PC - the Steam Deck, then you most likely will also be looking at getting some extra storage at some point. With game sizes becoming ever larger, the need for storage space is becoming more and more important.



Sabrent offer the Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD in a 1TB capacity and this small form-factor drive fits perfectly in the Steam Deck. Thanks to a small discount code (SSCSA536) at Newegg, this SSD is now only $102.

(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 (1TB) SSD: now $102 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $159)

This tiny SSD offers sequential read and write speeds up to 4,750 MB/s and 4,300 MB/s and is the correct size to upgrade your storage in Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming PC.

Use code SSCSA536 for a $7 discount.

Keep an eye on this page or bookmark it for updates as more deals become available before Memorial Day sales weekend arrives.

