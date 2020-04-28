Asus 4K Gaming Monitor With FreeSync Drops to $270

Asus' 28-inch 4K monitor, which is fit for gamers with AMD FreeSync and its 1ms response time, is currently $70 off on Newegg, for a total of $269.99. That’s 21% off its usual $339.99 price.

The Asus VP28UQGL is also VESA wall-mountable, comes with both DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 hookups (we compare the two in our DisplayPort vs. HDMI article), and includes Asus’ standard suite of overlays, like the ability to put a customizable crosshair, timer and/or FPS counter over any game.

Keep in mind that 4K gaming still requires a decently powerful graphics card, but with growing popularity among PC gamers and even the upcoming Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X touting 4K support, now is a fitting time to upgrade to a 4K display. While the best 4K gaming monitors offer 144 Hz refresh rates, you’d need a seriously powerful gaming PC to take advantage of that. On the other hand, the Asus VP28UQGL offers the same high resolution at a fraction of the cost.