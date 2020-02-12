Lenovo's Award-Winning Portable Monitor Drops to $185

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're on a laptop and want a dual-screen setup or just need a second monitor that's small and portable, Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 portable display has just hit its lowest price ever. It's now available on Amazon for $185.88, which is significantly lower than the $230 mark it's been selling for since November and its $250 debut price and makes it one of the best tech deals around.

In our Lenovo ThinkVision M14 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice award, partially due to its offering a reliable, easy-to-use stand, which many portable monitors today get wrong. The display packs a, you guessed it, 14-inch panel and has 1080p resolution. It's an IPS display, and in our testing showed it averages 244.2 nits brightness and covers 98% of the ever-important sRGB color space.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 14-Inch portable monitor: was $250, now $185 @ Amazon

This monitor connects to PCs via USB-C and offers a strong kickstand and flip-out foot you can count on. In our ThinkVision M14 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice award. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this display. View Deal

The ThinkVision M14's connectivity centers on two USB Type-C ports, You'll need a PC that supports DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery 2.0 or better to use it, and you connect it to a PC with a single USB-C to USB-C cable, (which is included).

The slim unit folds flat and comes with a fold-up case, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Swing it open, and you'll be able to adjust the tilt between -5 and 90 degrees or switch it to portrait mode.