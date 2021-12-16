Awesome Mechanical Gaming Keyboard From EVGA Just Fell to Lowest Ever Price

EVGA is kicking off the holiday festivities by reducing the price of one of its best mechanical gaming keyboards to its lowest ever point — chopping a huge $110 off the list price (although, more realistically, it has recently been selling for closer to $90).

At Newegg, the EVGA Z20 RGB keyboard is 62% off, which brings the cost down to just $64.99.

EVGA Z20 RGB optical mechanical gaming keyboard: was $174.99, now $64.99 at Newegg EVGA Z20 RGB optical mechanical gaming keyboard: was $174.99, now $64.99 at Newegg

The Z20 from EVGA benefits from per-key RGB lighting, 3mm travel distance, 1.5mm actuation distance with a 40g actuation force, an included magnetic palm rest, and a 32-bit ARM onboard processor that supports a 4,000 Hz polling rate.

Beyond the impressive specs, the LK Light Strike optical linear switches have a great tactile feel, thanks to the 40-bump keycaps on the WASD and macro keys, which help with identifying these important keys by touch.

For ultimate convenience, you’ll also find a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack and USB 2.0 pass-through port, which makes accessing ports like these so much easier than fiddling around the back of your PC.

Continuing down this route, the five fully customizable macro keys (via the UNLEASH RGB software) give you the ability to map complex strings of game commands to a single button press. Plus, the multimedia keys and volume scroll button give you great finite control over any content.

Put simply, if you’ve been on the lookout for a good mechanical gaming keyboard, but didn’t want to spend triple digits, this is one of the better deals you can pick up in time for the holiday season.



Don't like linear switches? The clicky version of this keyboard is also just $59.99 on Amazon.