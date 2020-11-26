Score a Ryzen-Powered, GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop for $449

I'm old enough to remember a time when you couldn't get a gaming laptop of any kind for less than $1,000. Now, as of Black Friday deals season, Best Buy has the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, a solid budget system, for just $449, reduced from $699. That makes it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals.

This configuration of the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop is powered by AMD's powerful Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, which has six cores and a maximum boost clock of 4GHz, and a low-end but usable GTX 1650 graphics card. It also sports a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

This HP Pavilion Gaming laptop features a Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, a GTX 1650 graphics card, a 1920 x 1080 screen, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.View Deal

If the RAM and storage seem low to you, there's some good news. We reviewed a different configuration of the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop last year and found that its SSD and memory are totally upgradeable.

You won't be playing AAA titles with the GTX 1650 GPU that comes in this laptop, but it's a huge step up from using integrated graphics and good enough to run most games at medium to low settings.

Our review noted that the HP Pavilion Gaming has loud, clear speakers and an attractive green and black design aesthetic. The keyboard was a little shallow but usable, but the screen was unimpressive. You can expect some trade-offs at this price, but this could be an affordable option for a child, a teen, or anyone who can't afford to drop $800 or more on a gaming laptop.

