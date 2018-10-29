Intel Core i7-9700K Binned At 5.1GHz On Sale for $570

Despite the ongoing 14nm processor shortage and lack of stock for Intel's 9th generation processors, Silicon Lottery got its hands on a few Intel Core i7-9700K chips. The newly binned processors are available at different clock speeds and have gone up for sale on the company's website.

(Image credit: Silicon Lottery)

The highest-clocked Intel Core i7-9700K runs at 5.1GHz across all cores with a voltage of 1.362V and the AVX offset set at 2. This little gem is priced at $569.99, as it takes a lot of work and time to find a good sample. According to Silicon Lottery, only 28 percent of the Intel Core i7-9700K processors tested can achieve a clock speed of 5.1GHz or greater.

Two other slightly lower-binned Intel Core i7-9700K parts are also on sale. The chip clocked at 5GHz with 1.350V has an asking price of $479.99, while the 4.9GHz one operates at 1.337V and goes for $449.99. As usual, both processors have an AVX offset of 2.

Silicon Lottery has gone to great lengths to ensure that its processors work flawlessly on its customers' systems. The company does all its testing using consumer-grade components, in terms of cooling solution, thermal compound, motherboard and memory. The details can be found on the Silicon Lottery's qualified vendor list for the Coffee Lake Refresh processors.

Additionally, the company also offers an optional delidding service for Intel 9th generation chips for $49.99. The company noted, peak core temperatures for the Intel 9th generation processors can decrease by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius under heavy workloads. Customers who opt for the delidding treatment might have to wait up to one business day, depending on the state of Silicon Lottery's pre-delidded inventory.

All processors sold on Silicon Lottery are covered by a one-year warranty and are eligible for a one-time replacement if any defects or malfunctions were to develop during this period. Silicon Lottery has a 14-day return policy in place for customers that are not satisfied with their purchase.